Battle of Breese goes to Central as Reinhardt scores twice to beat Mater Dei

BREESE — The Breese Central girls soccer team survived the wind Saturday, then took advantage of it.

The visiting Cougars scored three second-half goals with the wind at their back and blanked Mater Dei 3-0 in a nonconference girls soccer game.

Senior Ocean Reinhardt had two goals, and senior Rachael Beer added one goal and one assist to lead Central (9-5), which defeated the Knights for the first time in 15 years. Senior Madison Ashford made four saves to post the shutout in goal.

“It was pretty good,” said Reinhardt, who has a team-high 17 goals this season and a school-record 49 in her career. “Everybody worked hard, and that makes me really happy. We fought until the end of the game. It’s nerve-racking (playing Mater Dei), but it’s always fun getting to play a Breese team.”

Beer assisted on Reinhardt’s second goal that made it 3-0 in the 72nd minute. Beer has 10 assists this season and a school-record 28 in her career. The shutout for Ashford was her 21st, also No. 1 on the program's career list.

“It was just another game. That’s the way we look at it,” Cougars coach Keith Patterson said. “It’s always nice to come over here. It was a windy day.”

Mater Dei (7-10-1) was unable to capitalize on the wind advantage in the first half, although senior Sierra Brinker was dangerous on two occasions in the box.

Central, meanwhile, nearly scored in the first minute when junior Melanie Hilmes stole a pass in the Cougars’ offensive third and rushed in for a shot that was saved by junior keeper Carissa Litteken. Hilmes had another opportunity in the 38th minute, but her shot off a free kick by junior Marli Kleiboeker was high.

The Cougars didn’t misfire on their next chance, as Beer ran onto Kleiboeker’s free kick and tapped in the go-ahead goal in the 42nd minute.

Less than four minutes later, Reinhardt scored on a similar goal inside the left post after accepting a flighted pass from junior Rylee Jansen.

Mater Dei’s final legitimate chance came in the 54th minute when Brinker’s shot in front of the left post was turned away by Litteken.

Reinhardt’s goal from Beer put the game out of reach 18 minutes later.

“They’re working well (together),” Patterson said of Reinhardt and Beer feeding off one another. “It’s a good time of year to start doing that, too.”

Mater Dei coach Wyatt Essenpreis said the Knights were off their game.

“It wasn’t a very good performance, especially in the second half when the wind’s blowing straight in our face. It made it more difficult,” he said. “We’ve got to do more with the wind at our back. We didn’t. It was disappointing. It was one of those days. We have to regroup and find a different way of going about things. We’ve got to be better all the way around.

“(Central) made a couple of nice plays and finished them. They buried us, and we deserved to lose today.”

Patterson said the wind didn’t’ seem to be blowing hard when the Cougars arrived at Mater Dei and began pregame warmups. But suddenly, that changed, and Central was forced to be sharp — and a bit defensive-minded — as it focused on keeping the Knights off the board in the first half.

In the second half, the Cougars had to make a mental shift, determining to be more offensive-minded and capitalize on the breeze.

“We’re trying to learn things every game, heading into the postseason, no matter who we play,” Patterson said. “We had the wind in the second half, so it changes your game attitude (from) the first half when you had to go against the wind.

“You start with a (defensive) strategy, then you end up the whole (second) half without that strategy. The wind helped us with the three goals, but we did have a lot of possession in the first half, too.”

