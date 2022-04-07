Belleville West hammers out penalty-kicks victory over Belleville East

BELLEVILLE — Belleville West girls soccer coach Jason Mathenia wouldn’t have been blamed had he been heard muttering, “Oh, no,” as his Maroons headed into overtime Thursday against Belleville East.

After all, West already had suffered two overtime losses this season. But this Southwestern Conference game had a different kind of ending.

Senior Grace Gebhart’s goal in sudden-death penalty kicks lifted the Maroons to a 2-1 victory over East on a chilly evening at West. Gebhart’s conversion was followed by a missed PK by the Lancers, giving West a 5-4 advantage in penalty kicks. The first PK period ended in a 4-4 tie.

“Unfortunately, we’ve found ourselves in this position — not PKs, but overtime,” Mathenia said. “We started off with Collinsville. We lost that one 3-2 in overtime. We lost to Edwardsville in the second overtime 3-2. That was my only goal, not to lose in overtime. I was hoping we wouldn’t get there tonight. To win in PKs is exciting for the girls, for sure.”

The victory snapped the Maroons’ three-game losing streak and improved them to 3-5-1 overall and 1-3 in the SWC. East fell to 4-3 and 2-2.

The Lancers had several opportunities to snap the 1-1 tie in the second half. But East couldn’t convert, then paid the price in penalty kicks.

“We knew going into the season that finishing, for us, was going to be a bit of an issue,” Lancers coach James Chambers said. “Our defending and goalkeeping is good; it’s just that finishing in the final third. You saw it tonight. Tons and tons of chances, but we couldn’t find the one to break them down.

“It hurts. When you go to PKs, you never know what’s going to happen. You want to be able to take care of business in regulation. Tonight, our finishing wasn’t what it needed to be.”

West misfired on its first PK attempt, and East quickly gained an edge by connecting on its initial shot. But the Maroons made their next four attempts, while the Lancers made three of their four shots, making it 4-4 heading into sudden-death PKs.

Gebhart, the first shooter, scored, before the Lancers shot high.

Mathenia was upbeat about his defense, which withstood all the pressure in the second half. East hit the right post with one shot and had another attempt roll inches outside the left post.

“East is a hard-working team,” Mathenia said. “We knew we were going to have to withstand some pressure, keep battling and creating opportunities.”

The Maroons scored first, as junior Carolyne Mathenia, the coach’s daughter, scored from sophomore Mia Schaffer in the 18th minute. Mathenia took Schaffer’s feed and scored from the left side of the box with Lancers senior goalie Kendal Clay off her line.

“We know Carolyne has very good moments at times,” Jason Mathenia said. “When we can find her in the right moments … The ball Mia Shaffer gave her was a superb ball. Carolyne had very good box composure on her first touch and was able to turn it inside. She had an open net after beating the keeper and a defender.”

Chambers called it “missed communication.”

“That was the best chance they had all night,” he said. “We had them locked down pretty well, but if your communication isn’t where it needs to be, something like that happens and you’re digging yourself out of a hole. You waste to much energy trying to get out of it.”

East, however, tied the game in the 30th minute when a shot got past Maroons keeper Emma Hubble, allowing senior Mallory McGrew to rush ahead for an easy tap-in that made it 1-1.

With the exception of back-to-back corner kicks by the Maroons during one period of possession, the Lancers pinned down West in the final 26 minutes of regulation. Senior Madison Emig, junior Ashlyn Wuebbels and sophomores Madison Smith and Izzy Alvarez led the defensive effort that kept West alive.

“We’re a little inexperienced back there, but they’re starting to do the little things that we’re wanting them to do in a little better manner,” Mathenia said.

The Lancers had already defeated Edwardsville on penalty kicks this season, so their second experience under such pressure could pay dividends in the stretch run or perhaps the playoffs.

“With the shooters that we had, of the six that shot, only two were seniors,” Chambers said. “That’s a lot of pressure for some of the younger ones to step up and knock them down. But it’s OK. This Southwestern Conference is a brutal grind day in and day out. We’ll take this experience, learn from it and hopefully we’re better tomorrow.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.