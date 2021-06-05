Belrose scores twice to lead Ursuline past St. Charles for first state soccer championship

FENTON — Lia DiPiazza thought about taking some time off.
Kiera Dunne almost quit altogether.
The Ursuline Academy seniors suffered through a pair of back-to-back nightmarish campaigns to start their high school careers.
"It got to where it really wasn't very fun," DiPiazza said of the 4-14-3 and 2-13-2 seasons in 2018 and 2019.
Added Dunne, "There were times I didn't want to be out there."
Yet the pair decided to stick with it and battle through the regular one-sided losses.
That persistence paid off big time Saturday afternoon.
Ursuline used the veteran savvy of DiPiazza and Dunne, along with the hot hand of junior sniper Meghan Belrose, to knock off St. Charles 2-0 in the Class 2 girls soccer state championship match at Soccer Park.
The Bears (13-6-1) claimed their first state crown in their third trip to the final four. They lost in the 2004 and 2011 finals.
Belrose scored in the 36th and 79th minutes to cap off an amazing run. She tallied just three goals in 17 regular-season games but found the back of the net three times with a pair of assists over the two-day championship affair.
"I can't even explain it," said Belrose, who had a hand in five of the Bears' final seven goals of the season. "When I stepped on the field, it was like everything disappeared. It was just me and the ball."
The state crown served as a sweet reward for the two hard-working seniors, who formed the centerpiece of the sqaudron.
"For them, it was a battle up and down," Ursuline coach Theresa Kaiser said. "They've been through the bad, they've been through the good. Their passion and their commitment to become leaders really made this team what it is."
DiPiazza set up the first goal of Saturday's match with a brazen run along the right sideline. Her close-in drive was stopped by St. Charles goalkeeper Elizabeth Brooksher, but the ball bounced right to Belrose, who pounded it home.
"We all just went crazy after that," Dunne said.
Belrose capped off her two-day domination with a goal off a drive from 24 yards out with 1 minute and 20 seconds left in regulation.
"I was hot and I was tired, but I'd do anything to win that game," Belrose said. "I didn't want to let down anyone on our team or any of our great fans. So, I gave it my all."
Explained Dunne, "We just came out to win and wanted to make sure nothing stopped us."
Ursuline won its last six matches by a combined 21-3. Junior goalie Megan VanCardo made two stops against St. Charles on the way to her eighth clean sheet of the season.
The Bears controlled play throughout much of the title contest. They outshot St. Charles 26-5.
Maddie Schneiderhahn recorded six shots on goal and created several quality scoring chances, especially in the first half. Natalie Druger also shined up top.
"They played their hearts out," Kaiser said.
The Pirates (15-8) also caught fire at the perfect time and avenged a pair of regular season losses to Orchard Farm with a 1-0 win over the Eagles on May 20.
"We knew this team had the capability of getting this far," St. Charles coach Rodney Orrick said. "It was about convincing the players. And eventually they bought in and this is what happens when you believe in yourself."