Belrose scores twice to lead Ursuline past St. Charles for first state soccer championship

"I can't even explain it," said Belrose, who had a hand in five of the Bears' final seven goals of the season. "When I stepped on the field, it was like everything disappeared. It was just me and the ball."

The state crown served as a sweet reward for the two hard-working seniors, who formed the centerpiece of the sqaudron.

"For them, it was a battle up and down," Ursuline coach Theresa Kaiser said. "They've been through the bad, they've been through the good. Their passion and their commitment to become leaders really made this team what it is."

DiPiazza set up the first goal of Saturday's match with a brazen run along the right sideline. Her close-in drive was stopped by St. Charles goalkeeper Elizabeth Brooksher, but the ball bounced right to Belrose, who pounded it home.

"We all just went crazy after that," Dunne said.

Belrose capped off her two-day domination with a goal off a drive from 24 yards out with 1 minute and 20 seconds left in regulation.

"I was hot and I was tired, but I'd do anything to win that game," Belrose said. "I didn't want to let down anyone on our team or any of our great fans. So, I gave it my all."