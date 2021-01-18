Benney takes over as Pattonville's head girls soccer coach

Tomi Benney is the new head coach of the Pattonville High girls soccer program.

It shouldn't take her much time to acclimate to the position.

Benney has been an assistant coach for her alma mater since 2014 and was a standout player from 2006-09, helping the Pirates finish third in the Class 3 state tournament her senior season.

“I am ecstatic about taking over the program that I once was a part of,” Benney said. “It’s all about creating a family atmosphere. Creating a fun, safe atmosphere where the girls have a burning fire to play for each other. The memories will come. There is nothing more fun than playing soccer with your friends you grew up with.”

Benney knows that first-hand as she helped lead the Pirates to a 79-23-1 record during her four seasons playing midfield and defense, providing 14 goals and 19 assists. She went on to play four seasons at Maryville University from 2009-12.

She returned to Pattonville as a girls assistant coach in 2014 and has been a boys assistant coach under head coach Marcus Christian since 2015.

From the 2017-19 seasons, Benney was on the girls staff under Jason Sellers, who now is Pattonville's athletics director.