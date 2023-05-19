LADUE — Sammi Bergjans doesn't really care for penalty kicks.

“I'm not a fan at all,” the Incarnate Word junior goalkeeper said. “It's a 50/50 shot. The keeper is at the disadvantage.”

Despite her feelings toward the mandated way to end games after a winner isn't decided in overtime, Bergjans made a fantastic save to start the PK round Friday afternoon – the only stop by either keeper – and the Red Knights went on to complete an improbable rally for a 3-2 win over previously-undefeated John Burroughs in the Class 3 District 3 girls soccer championship at Burroughs' Beckman Field.

“The Bombers are such fierce competitors. We circled up and said we have to just find that X-factor, that uncommon grit that people talk about,” said Incarnate assistant coach Matthew May, who took over the helm in the second half after head coach Jeff Muir had to leave to catch a flight to the East Coast for his daughter's college graduation this weekend. “We did not change too many things tactically. This was all absolutely about heart.”

Incarnate Word (6-8-1) advanced to host a Class 3 quarterfinal matchup with Fort Zumwalt South (19-4) on May 27.

“It's gonna be so fun. We played them last year and it was a pretty tight game,” Red Knights senior co-captain Megan Molner said. “We were here two years ago, my sophomore year and Sammi's freshman year. We won districts and then we fell one goal short to Francis Howell. That was devastating, but we are excited to be back, excited to win districts again. I'm ready.”

Top-seed John Burroughs (13-1-1) — the No. 1 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings — suffered its first setback of the season despite holding a two-goal lead early in the second half.

“For the (five) seniors, their leadership was so incredible this year,” Bombers coach Alan Trzecki said. “You don't go into a season thinking you're gonna be undefeated. You don't go into a season thinking you're gonna have a dozen shutouts. They built a good culture for the rest of the team that was very inviting for people to want to be here, want to work hard and want to have fun.”

After neither team could find the back of the net during a pair of 15-minute overtime periods, the focus of the entire crowd shifted to the south end of the field and the two keepers — Bergjans and Burroughs senior Lindley Morton — for the PK round.

Bergjans established momentum right away for the Red Knights by diving to her right to get a hand on the attempt by the Bombers' first shooter, Kate Uy.

“She was able to make that save and you could feel the momentum shift over,” May said. “It starts at the training pitch. We go over PKs and a lot of different scenarios. And she trains like she plays, so when the game comes up, she feels comfortable.”

Molner then scored for the Red Knights and would be followed in PK tallies by Ella Post, Landry Hopkins, Payton Blase and Abbie DeLong, the latter of which sealed the victory.

“I put faith in myself that I could at least get a touch on it or at least go the right way,” Bergjans said. “It was huge and it definitely helped boost my confidence more going into the other PKs, and I knew it would help the rest of my team and their confidence in shooting the ball.”

The teams got to extra time thanks to a second-half comeback by Incarnate that erased a 2-0 Burroughs lead.

The Red Knights largely had the better of play in the first half, but it was the Bombers that would enter halftime with a 1-0 lead on the strength of Alice Crowley's header goal off a corner kick with 13 minutes, 55 seconds remaining.

“In the first half, they were more the aggressor, for sure,” Trzecki said. “They were winning a lot of the 50/50 balls and some of the more physical challenges and somehow, fortunately, we were able to come out with the goal.”

Burroughs would stretch its lead to 2-0 just over eight minutes into the second half when Uy unleashed a blast from 25 yards out that sailed between Bergjans' outstretched arms and the right goalpost.

The key for the Incarnate comeback was a quick response to that goal when Molner tallied about two-and-a-half minutes later to cut the deficit right back down to one.

“I think it kind of just woke us up a little bit and let us know that we're still in it,” she said. “I was right by the keeper. Someone just knocked it in, the goalie kind of fumbled it and let it drop, and I just put it in.”

The game hung in the balance the rest of the way as players dodged irritating rain showers for most of the contest and it became a new game when Khiyah Perkins beat Morton a 50/50 ball and blasted it in to tie it 2-2 with 7:38 left in regulation.

That would send the game as far as it would go to determine a winner, as the Red Knights prevailed in the dreaded PKs for a second straight game after they also did so against No. 3 seed MICDS in a district semifinal win just 24 hours earlier.

“We haven't been in one of these kinds of positions often, but it was a very exciting moment for my team and myself,” Perkins said.

Class 3 District 3 championship: Incarnate Word 3, John Burroughs 2 (PKs)