Big game Meghan comes up huge as Ursuline sails into Class 2 title match

Belrose had just three goals and four assists in 17 regular season games. But she pounded home huge scores in wins over Parkway West and Westminster.

"With her energy level, it kept the whole team going," Ursuline coach Theresa Kaiser said. "A lot of time, she tries to be unselfish and give the ball up. She was very unlucky during the (regular) season, she probably could have had a few more."

The Bears dominated play from start to finish, outshooting Pleasant Hill 20-2, including an 11-1 advantage in the second half.

But the Chicks (14-9) tied the contest on a goal by Alena Scrogham in the 19th minute.

Ursuline found itself tied at the break of a match they appeared to control with a large possession advantage.

"I wasn't worried and I'm a high anxiety person," DiPiazza said. "I was certain we'd come together, like we always do."

The Bears blew the contest open with a three-goal blitz in a span of 11:15 late in the second half. Bates converted from nine yards out on a nifty cross from Belrose. Druger blasted in a free kick from 21 yards away in the 74th minute. Mantia then got into the fun with a goal in the 75th minute.