Bindbeutel comes up big in closing minutes to propel St. Dominic back into championship match

FENTON — Greg Koeller had seen this show before.

And the St. Dominic girls soccer coach thoroughly enjoyed the rerun.

Senior Grace Bindbeutel scored with 2 minutes and 27 seconds left in regulation to lift the Crusaders to a hard-fought 2-1 win over previously unbeaten Liberty North in a Class 4 state semifinal Friday at Soccer Park.

St. Dominic (21-3) will face Nerinx Hall (21-2-1) in the championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday. It is a rematch of last year's contest, which St. Dominic won 3-1.

The Crusaders will be searching for their seventh overall title and third in as many seasons. They took the top spot in 2019 as well as last year.

Bindbeutel, who has signed to play for Oklahoma State University, turned in the latest in a career-long series of huge goals.

"It's not just (Friday), it's all four years," Koeller said. "She's phenomenal. What a big-time goal."

Bindbeutel tallied her team-best 23rd marker of the season.

As usual, it came in dramatic fashion.

The speedster took a pinpoint pass from junior Paige Conoyer and deftly split a pair of defenders to create a clear-cut breakaway.

Bindbeutel then blasted the shot pass keeper Karli Angle to send the large St. Dominic crowd into a frenzy.

"A perfect ball and I just got between the defense," Bindbeutel said. "It wouldn't have happened without (Conoyer)."

Conoyer also assisted on the Crusaders first goal by senior Macie Begley in the 15th minute.

Begley recognized a brief wave of the hand from Bindbeutel and hit her in stride with a perfect pass.

"She's runs into a space and she can always beat the defenders," Conoyer said. "I knew if I played a diagonal ball she's get on to it. Once I got it there, I knew she'd score. She's very reliable."

St. Dominic senior forward Jessica Larson turned in a strong performance up top as well. She felt that something big was going to happen as the final seconds ticked away.

"In those last few minutes, everybody's intensity rose and we knew if we kept it out of our back, we'd end up getting one," Larson said. "When Grace took her first touch, I knew we had it."

Bindbeutel's team-best, sixth game-winning goal ended a physical, intensity-filled battle between two top-notch sides.

The Eagles (21-1) were the scourge of the western half of the state all season and came into the contest brimming with confidence. Standout Megan Hinnenkamp, who is heading to the University of Florida, tied the match with her 31st goal of the season in the 55th minute to set the stage for a back-and-forth flourish over the final 25 minutes.

"I thought we responded to adversity really well, we just didn't stick the second one in the net," Liberty North coach Steve Person said. "Any time it got hard, we responded. We responded today, it just didn't happen for us."

St. Dominic junior goalie Katy Fitzler recorded one of her finest efforts of the campaign by turning back eight shots including six quality opportunities. She set a tone by robbing Hinnenkamp from close range just 41 seconds into the contest.

Fitzler also dove to get a fingertip on a shot by Aubrey Seltman with the score tied late in the second half.

"She came through when we needed her most," Bindbeutel said.

The Crusaders are in position to grab another title to go with championships in 2021, 2019, 2013, 2012, 2007 and 2001.

"It's all we've been thinking about, it's all we've been working for," Bindbeutel said. "Now, we're just one step away."

