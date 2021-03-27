Bindbeutel powers St. Dominic past Nerinx Hall in early season showdown

"We've been on the same team for as long as I can remember," Bindbeutel said.

Most of the time, they hang out at the Larson residence in O'Fallon where Buffy, a cockapoo, resides.

"My mom (Laurie) cooks some pretty good food," Larson said.

Added Bindbeutel, "Food and a dog — that's enough for me."

The Crusaders were playing for the first time in 665 days. Yet they kept the normal first-match miscues to a minimum.

"I'd give us a B plus," Bindbeutel said.

Larson, who has committed to play soccer at Mizzou, turned in the most aesthetically pleasing goal of the match when she drilled a left-footed rocket into the upper right hand corner of the net to push St. Dominic's lead to 2-0 in the 14th minute.

Bindbeutel put the contest away by popping a shot over the head of Markers senior goalie Kaitlyn Comesana in the 61st minute. Bindbeutel raced to a loose ball and actually brought it to her foot with her head before skipping past the keeper.

"Both of them are so dangerous and so dynamic, they can change the game in different ways," Koeller said. "What great goals they put in today."