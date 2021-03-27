Bindbeutel powers St. Dominic past Nerinx Hall in early season showdown

O'FALLON, Mo. — St. Dominic junior forwards Jessica Larson and Grace Bindbeutel do everything together off the soccer pitch.
So much so that Larson's dog, Buffy, seems attracted to Bindbeutel.
"I'll just say 'Grace is coming over,' and she goes crazy," Larson said. "Sometimes I think she likes Grace more than me."
Buffy's two surrogate mothers were on point Saturday afternoon.
Larson and Bindbeutel each scored twice to lead the Crusaders to a 4-1 win over Nerinx Hall in an early-season battle of perennial girls soccer powers.
St. Dominic, the defending Class 3 state champion, used that one-two punch to control its long-awaited season opener in front of a near-capacity crowd.
"For a first outing, yes we're happy with the result," St. Dominic coach Greg Koeller said. "This team has a lot of potential. But let's not get ahead of ourselves — there's a long road ahead of us."
Bindbeutel and Larson played key roles in the 2019 championship run, combining for 57 goals to help the Crusaders nail down their fifth state crown.
The pair has played together for Scott Gallagher on the club level for many years and have developed a lasting friendship.
"We've been on the same team for as long as I can remember," Bindbeutel said.
Most of the time, they hang out at the Larson residence in O'Fallon where Buffy, a cockapoo, resides.
"My mom (Laurie) cooks some pretty good food," Larson said.
Added Bindbeutel, "Food and a dog — that's enough for me."
The Crusaders were playing for the first time in 665 days. Yet they kept the normal first-match miscues to a minimum.
"I'd give us a B plus," Bindbeutel said.
Larson, who has committed to play soccer at Mizzou, turned in the most aesthetically pleasing goal of the match when she drilled a left-footed rocket into the upper right hand corner of the net to push St. Dominic's lead to 2-0 in the 14th minute.
Bindbeutel put the contest away by popping a shot over the head of Markers senior goalie Kaitlyn Comesana in the 61st minute. Bindbeutel raced to a loose ball and actually brought it to her foot with her head before skipping past the keeper.
"Both of them are so dangerous and so dynamic, they can change the game in different ways," Koeller said. "What great goals they put in today."
Nerinx Hall junior Ava Blum brought her team to within 2-1 by pouncing on the rebound off a shot from Emma Gianino that hit the post late in the first half.
But the Markers (1-1) simply couldn't match the host's power up front.
"They converted and we didn't," Nerinx Hall coach Brian Haddock said. "The quality chances were there for both of us, but we weren't always as composed as I would have liked for us to be."
Bindbeutel got the ball rolling by scoring off a pinpoint pass from Larson in the 11th minute. Larson scored again with 38 seconds left to provide the exclamation point.
Sophomore goalkeeper Katy Fitzler was sharp in recording her first varsity victory. Senior Rylie Combs helped anchor an air-tight defense.
Ashley Martinez, Kaleigh McPherson, Sophia Green and Gabby Hennessy all created strong scoring opportunities.
"We've been looking for this for so long," Bindbeutel said. "When we got the season cancelled last year (due to COVID-19), none of us knew what to do because we rely on playing soccer. Getting back out here was the perfect opportunity to get the stress out."
Larson and Bindbeutel planned on celebrating at the Larson house later in the day along with Buffy and a good meal.
"That's just what we do when we're not playing soccer," Larson said.