Bindbeutel sparks St. Dominic to season-opening win over Ursuline

O'FALLON, Mo. — St. Dominic doesn’t seem inclined to surrender its view from the top.

The Crusaders, the two-time defending state champions in Class 4 (2021) and Class 3 (2019), received a goal and two assists from senior forward Grace Bindbeutel on Tuesday and defeated defending Class 2 state champion Ursuline 3-0 in a nonconference girls soccer game.

The game, which was the season opener for both teams, was scheduled to be played at Ursuline, but heavy rain soaked the Bears’ grass field, prompting a move to the artificial surface at St. Dominic.

“We were all excited, especially with it being a home game,” said Bindbeutel, who has signed with Oklahoma State University. “We all were trying to get those first-game jitters out, but it’s hard. Everyone wants to put their best performance out there, and we’re going 100 miles a minute.

“We’ve got a lot of potential as a team, but we obviously still have a lot to work on. We put our best performance out there that we could for the first game, but we definitely have a lot of room to grow.”

Senior Jessica Larson and junior Addie Biehl also scored goals, both on crosses from Bindbeutel. Larson converted from in front of the right post to make it 1-0 in the 20th minute. Biehl scored on a similar play, extending the Crusaders’ advantage to 3-0 in the 62nd minute.

In between, Bindbeutel struck in the 42nd minute, racing in from the right side and finishing a feed from senior Macie Begley to make it 2-0. Junior Katy Fitzler, meanwhile, had the shutout in goal and recorded four saves.

Larson, returning from an ACL injury, has signed with Missouri, while Begley has signed with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

“I get balls fed to me and I try to feed them back,” Bindbeutel said. “I want to return the favor and do what I can to help everybody. That’s what we do for each other. It’s not a one-way street. It’s not one player that stands out. It’s everybody. If we don’t work as a unit, that’s when games don’t go our way.”

St. Dominic extended its winning streak to 32 games. The Crusaders haven’t lost since a 3-2 decision against Quincy Notre Dame on May 10, 2019.

Crusaders coach Greg Koeller has grown accustomed to seeing big game from Bindbeutel, in addition to relentless hustle on every type of play.

“That’s the way she’s been since she was a freshman,” Koeller said. “From day one when she walked in the door, she’s had that desire that you just can’t teach — the internal aspect. Big heart. She competes like crazy, and that’s why she’s going to Oklahoma State.”

Ursuline played well in the opening minutes. The Bears dodged a bullet when Larson hit the right post in the ninth minute on a cross from Bindbeutel, then had an opportunity to take the lead in the 12th minute when St. Dominic was called for a foul. Junior Natalie Druger’s ensuing free kick from 25 yards out was high.

Ursuline also played the final 30 minutes with its backup goalie and a one-player disadvantage. Starting keeper Megan Vancardo, a senior, was far out of the box when she used her hands to knock away a bouncing ball that Bindbeutel was chasing down and almost certainly would have turned into a goal.

Junior Ava Ermold replaced Vancardo and was in the net for Biehl’s goal.

“I’m very proud of them,” Bears coach Theresa Kaiser said of her players. “We battled and we can definitely grow up with this as a team. To only let in one goal, down a player, I can’t be mad at them. It’s better than the 8-0 (score) from last year with 15 minutes left in the game. Now we evaluate and get better.

“We’re moving in the right direction as a team and a program. I think going up to Class 3, looking at where we are in our district (2), I don’t think it’s awful. We’ve just got to prep ourselves up until that time. We’ve got to keep learning, facing up and understanding what we need to be better at.”

Even though another state championship is a realistic expectation for the Crusaders, Bindbeutel said they’re not yet in that mindset.

“All I’m focused on right now is forming that team dynamic, and that’s what the coaches are trying to do,” she said. “I think if we take it one step at a time, the success and the goals and the wins will come. But I don’t think (a state title) is what we’re pursuing. We’re trying to build a team bond, a team dynamic, before we do anything. We want to leave everything we possibly can on the field.”

Koeller agrees with Bindbeutel’s assessment.

“This was our first game. We’ve got a long way to go,” he said. “Like I told the girls after the game, as the season moves on, we won’t remember this game because we’re going to be different every time we go out. We’re going to learn, move on and add to our game as we move through the season.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.