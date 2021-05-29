Bindbeutel's assists, Fitzler's saves help St. Dominic blank Francis Howell in Class 4 quarterfinal

“I thought they were fantastic. Bindbeutel is a handful and we knew that going in,” Vikings coach Brady Demling said. “I knew it was going to be a fun, exciting game. I didn't want to go out that way, but who does?”

St. Dominic scored the all-important first goal in the ninth minute when Bindbeutel sent a nice cross through the box to Sophia Green, who tapped it in to the open side for her seventh goal of the season and second in as many playoff games.

“Bindy always plays in good balls,” Green said. “She does all the work. I just have to tap it in the net and get it past the keeper.”

Howell had a good chance at the equalizer less than three minutes later, but Zoe Houston's free kick from 20 yards out sailed just high and wide of the far post.

Bindbeutel was at again in the 22nd minute with another beauty of a cross that found the left foot of a streaking Logan Racine, who rifled it in for her 10th goal of the season less than two minutes after she had just checked in to the game.

“She'll always put in a good ball, and I like to be on the end of it and tap one in,” Racine said. “It feels good to get one after a little while because I haven't scored in a few games.”