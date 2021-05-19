Blum's powerful right foot helps Nerinx Hall slip past St. Joseph's

The best chance in the first half for Nerinx Hall came from Blum, who hammered her often-used, left-footed shot into the diving grasp of Buebendorf.

St. Joseph’s earned six corner kicks in the first half with junior Kiley Duchardt placing each one in a more dangerous spot than the last.

“We just had to stay calm and remember to stay with our marks,” Smith said. “We had to keep encouraging each other no matter how dangerous the corners were.”

St. Joseph’s launched three more corner kicks near the Nerinx goal in the second half, but none found the back of the net.

“We’ve been working on those all season and we said those are opportunities we can’t miss,” St. Joseph’s coach Maureen McVey said. “But our kids played their hearts out. We couldn’t have asked for more.”

Early in the second half, after an interception in the midfield by Blum, Nerinx Hall sophomore Nina Preusser found some unoccupied real estate at the top of the box, turned and fired a shot into the top corner of the net to give the Markers a 1-0 lead in the 45th minute.

“I saw a gap, so I touched around the defender, looked up and took the shot,” Preusser said.