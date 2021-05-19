Blum's powerful right foot helps Nerinx Hall slip past St. Joseph's

FRONTENAC — Nerinx Hall junior midfielder Ava Blum has worked tirelessly in practice to improve the power and accuracy of her right-footed shot.
And moments before kickoff of the most important soccer match of her season, Blum received an encouraging word from assistant coach Marty Todt.
He told me, ‘You have a great right-footed shot, if you see it, take it.’”
In the 68th minute of a tie game, Blum saw it, took it and blasted a right-footed laser into the top corner of the net for the game-winning goal on Wednesday as Nerinx Hall defeated St. Joseph’s 3-1 to capture the Class 4 District 3 championship at St. Joseph’s Academy.
Nerinx Hall (18-3), which has won 15 of its last 16 games, will play the winner of Lafayette (17-5) and Eureka (14-2) in a sectional match on Tuesday. Lafayette plays at Eureka at 7 p.m. Thursday to determine the District 3 champion.
Blum’s game-winning blast occurred just 4 minutes and 22 seconds after St. Joseph’s tied the game 1-1 on a penalty kick by senior Ella Kertz.
“We just had to keep our heads up, not lose hope and put one back in,” Blum said.
The game-winning play started when freshman Lauren Seppi, who scored both goals in a 2-1 victory over St. Joseph’s on April 27, dribbled down the left side and sent a cross to sophomore Emma Gianano. On a bounce, Gianano received it and softly chipped it towards the feet of Blum.
“The ball just came to me and I hit it with my right foot,” Blum said. "It was the best feeling to see that ball go in and see my teammates run and jump onto me. It’s something I’ll always remember.”
St. Joseph’s (8-7-1), which made six consecutive trips to the state semifinals between 2012 and 2017, applied tremendous pressure over the final 12 minutes.
An excellent cross by St. Joseph’s freshman Langley Mayers was sent inches wide by the left foot of senior Grace Kertz, and dangerous passes into the box were sent away by the heads and feet of Nerinx Hall seniors Mackenzie Duff and Sydney Smith.
“It was high intensity, but like we’ve been reminded the past couple days, as long as we stay together and stay as a team, it will be fine, no matter what we’re put under.” Smith said.
With St. Joseph’s pressing up in the final minute, one of Smith’s boots into open space allowed Gianano to run down the ball and send a cross to Seppi, who skipped a shot under the left arm of St. Joseph’s senior goalie Bella Buebendorf with 31.2 seconds left to round out the scoring.
“Winning a game on this field (at St. Joseph’s) is special because it’s one of the hardest things to do,” Nerinx Hall coach Brian Haddock said.
Generating offensive chances was extremely hard for both teams through the first 40 minutes as neither team allowed the other any space to maneuver.
The best chance in the first half for Nerinx Hall came from Blum, who hammered her often-used, left-footed shot into the diving grasp of Buebendorf.
St. Joseph’s earned six corner kicks in the first half with junior Kiley Duchardt placing each one in a more dangerous spot than the last.
“We just had to stay calm and remember to stay with our marks,” Smith said. “We had to keep encouraging each other no matter how dangerous the corners were.”
St. Joseph’s launched three more corner kicks near the Nerinx goal in the second half, but none found the back of the net.
“We’ve been working on those all season and we said those are opportunities we can’t miss,” St. Joseph’s coach Maureen McVey said. “But our kids played their hearts out. We couldn’t have asked for more.”
Early in the second half, after an interception in the midfield by Blum, Nerinx Hall sophomore Nina Preusser found some unoccupied real estate at the top of the box, turned and fired a shot into the top corner of the net to give the Markers a 1-0 lead in the 45th minute.
“I saw a gap, so I touched around the defender, looked up and took the shot,” Preusser said.
St. Joseph’s leading scorer, sophomore Maddie Bowman, soon began to create her own space. She pounced on a rebound and sent a shot inches over the crossbar. Then, after junior Kelly Dean made a brilliant move in the midfield and delivered a pass, Bowman cruised into the penalty area and was tripped.
Ella Kertz took the penalty kick and her shot from the spot scooted just inside the post and a fraction away from the outstretched arms of Nerinx Hall goalkeeper Kaitlyn Comesana to tie score at 1-1.
But just over four minutes later, the right foot of Blum put the Markers ahead to stay.
“When (St. Joseph’s) came back and got a goal, the next 10 minutes were huge,” Haddock said. “We could have easily put our heads down, but we came back and put the pedal to the metal.”
Nerinx Hall, the Class 4 runner-up the last time a state soccer tournament was held in 2019, has now defeated St. Joseph’s twice in a row, after losing 11 of its previous 12 to the Angels, including five playoff losses.
During Nerinx Hall’s playoff run in 2019 that ended with a 3-1 loss to Liberty Kansas City in the state championship game, the Markers did not see St. Joseph’s, which had been moved to Class 3 for that season.
The Markers hope their outstanding performance against St. Joseph’s on Wednesday will catapult them to another deep playoff run.
“We remember how we were looking to get a state title last year and we didn’t get a season,” Smith said. “We’re playing for the girls who didn’t get a season last year.”
Blum added, “This win gives us a lot of confidence and it speaks to the character of this team.”