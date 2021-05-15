Bohnenstiehl continues to impress in helping Triad knock off Althoff

TROY, Ill. — Triad freshman Carson Bohnenstiehl isn't ready to surrender her chore just yet.
The speedy striker actually gets a kick out of rounding up the loose soccer balls after each practice. She then places them in a large bag and hauls them back to the locker room for safe keeping until the next workout.
It might be a menial assignment, but one befitting the lone newbie on a power-packed 23-player roster.
"I'm the ball girl," she said proudly. "I have to carry the balls everywhere."
Bohnenstiehl has been taking of another chore as well.
That of a deadly, crunch-time finisher.
The 5-foot-3 mighty mite continued her impressive play by scoring a key goal Saturday to help the Knights knock off Althoff 4-0 in a non-league showdown of state title contenders at Triad.
The Knights (12-0-1) won their 12th successive match following a season-opening tie against Granite City. The streak is the longest since Triad's 2015 team won 12 in a row from March 25-May 4.
Triad also solidified itself as a Class 2A state title contender with the win over tradition-rich Althoff (10-2).
"These girls are hungry, they want it," Triad coach Matt Bettlach said. "They've just got a great grasp of what we want them to do."
Bohnenstiehl has become this biggest surprise of the season with eight goals, which ties sophomore Gabbie Wood for the team lead. Bohnenstiehl's energy and aggressive play up front has rubbed off on the rest of the squad.
Still, the other players on the team are not about to cut her a break.
"She's still a freshman," Wood said. "That means she's got to do the freshman chores."
Bohnenstiehl wears her ball girl role like a badge of honor.
"It's just what freshmen have to do," she said.
Bohnenstiehl scored twice May 7 in a 7-1 win over Alton and has recorded at least one point in nine matches. She smoothly worked her way into the starting lineup at the outset of the campaign and has been one of the Knights' best players ever since.
"She just plays hard and she gets after it," Bettlach said. "She has the ability to change the game with one play."
Such was the case Saturday.
Bohnenstiehl blasted a shot from inside the box in the 36th minute to push Triad's lead to 2-0. Senior Kylie Mazur had put the hosts up on a nifty goal off a cross from Ezra Wilder just seven minutes earlier.
Althoff was threatening to get back into the match before Bohnenstiehl's tally late in the half helped her team regain the momentum.
Wood scored in the 59th minute and junior Breanna Zurek added a late goal to round out the scoring.
Junior twin netminders Reagan Chigas and Kendall Chigas banded together for shutout. The pair has allowed just three goals in 890 minutes this season.
"It's the way we move the ball," Wood said of Triad's success. "Everyone works together really well. Everyone has a real strong bond. No one is excluded."
Triad is off to its best start since 2009, when it zipped out to a 14-0-2 beginning. It has outscored its opponents 60-4 during the current 12-game blitz.
The Knights won Class 2A state titles in 2011 and 2017. Bettlach said this group has that final four feel.
"It's not me, it's the team," he noted. "They're just doing all the right things."
Althoff, a Class 1A school, also holds state title aspirations. Its only other loss was a 2-0 setback at O'Fallon, a Class 3A toughie. The two losses have come to larger schools with combined 21-1-1 records.
The Crusaders were missing three key starters due to injury Saturday, but came out aggressively and had the run of play over the first 12 minutes.
"We had a couple breakdowns and they got two quick goals," Althoff coach Juergen Huettner said. "But playing teams like this, it's just going to make us better for the playoffs."