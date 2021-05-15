Bohnenstiehl continues to impress in helping Triad knock off Althoff

Bohnenstiehl has become this biggest surprise of the season with eight goals, which ties sophomore Gabbie Wood for the team lead. Bohnenstiehl's energy and aggressive play up front has rubbed off on the rest of the squad.

Still, the other players on the team are not about to cut her a break.

"She's still a freshman," Wood said. "That means she's got to do the freshman chores."

Bohnenstiehl wears her ball girl role like a badge of honor.

"It's just what freshmen have to do," she said.

Bohnenstiehl scored twice May 7 in a 7-1 win over Alton and has recorded at least one point in nine matches. She smoothly worked her way into the starting lineup at the outset of the campaign and has been one of the Knights' best players ever since.

"She just plays hard and she gets after it," Bettlach said. "She has the ability to change the game with one play."

Such was the case Saturday.

Bohnenstiehl blasted a shot from inside the box in the 36th minute to push Triad's lead to 2-0. Senior Kylie Mazur had put the hosts up on a nifty goal off a cross from Ezra Wilder just seven minutes earlier.