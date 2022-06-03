Braun's highlight-reel tally boots Nerinx Hall back into Class 4 championship game

FENTON — The name is rather ordinary.

Yet the slick move by Nerinx Hall sophomore midfielder Haylee Braun was far from it.

Braun scored in the 55th minute Friday to propel the Markers to a 1-0 win over Rock Bridge in a Class 4 girls soccer state semifinal at Soccer Park.

Nerinx Hall (21-2-1), which has won 14 in a row, will face St. Dominic or Liberty North, in the state title match at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Markers are making their third successive championship-match appearance. They lost to St. Dominic last season and Liberty of Kansas City in 2019.

But they are back for another shot at the crown.

Braun used a shake-and-bake move along the left touch line before cutting back and blasting a right-footed shot into the upper left corner of the net for the lone tally.

"It's called the Haylee special," Braun said.

Nerinx Hall coach Brian Haddock has seen Braun do some impressive things with the ball at her foot.

"(She's) dangerous on the end line and today she took the bull by the horns and got it done," Haddock. "We weren't really dangerous with our crosses, they were getting gobbled up. She made it happen."

Nerinx Hall junior forward Nina Preusser watched in awe as Braun made the biggest play of the afternoon.

"Haylee is such a good technical player," said Preusser, who leads the team with 17 goals. "I really like how she took a risk and shot it. A good risk and reward."

Sophomore goalkeeper Caroline Ritter recorded her 10th clean sheet of the season. She turned in a pair of nifty saves in the first half to keep the match scoreless.

"I had a feeling that we'd end up scoring because we always do," Ritter said.

Ritter also marveled at Braun's sixth goal of the campaign.

"It just Haylee's move — she's so good at it," Ritter said.

Braun stared right into the eye of the defender before leaving her sprawled along the turf with the twisting move.

"I saw a little opening and I took it," Braun said.

Nerinx Hall outshot Rock Bridge 23-4 and dominated possession from late in the opening half.

But the Markers couldn't find the mark against Bruins senior goalkeeper Kaiden Schnake.

Preusser, Emma Gianino, and Lauren Seppi created numerous scoring chances as the Markers dominated play up top.

Rock Bridge (20-6-1), which was 10-12 last season, also created some opportunities early in the match.

"One false step there and it cost us the game," Rock Bridge coach Scott Wittenborn said. "We gave everything we had."

The Nerinx Hall coaching staff made a switch at halftime, moving Braun over to the left wing from her normal right wing spot. The move paid major dividends.

The Markers lost several key players from last year's second-place team but have continued to thrive.

"We've been waiting a whole year for this, since last June 6th," Preusser said. "We knew we were losing some big guns, but everyone stepped up and filled the roles they were supposed to."

Explained Haddock, "The program is at a point where we have the expectation to be a player in this game. We weathered a tough path to get here and so far I like the way we've taken care of business."

