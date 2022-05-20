Brewer shines in penalty kicks as Althoff nips Columbia for sectional championship

ROXANA — Penalty kicks are sometimes all about the goalkeeper.

That was the case Friday as Althoff sophomore keeper Anna Brewer made two saves in PKs as the Crusaders defeated Columbia 2-1 in the championship game of the Class 1A Roxana Sectional.

Brewer said she had no real strategy in her first PK experience.

“I go with my gut. It’s an instinct kind of thing,” she said.

It was what the Crusaders (21-5-2) needed as they outscored the Eagles 3-1 in the tiebreaking session to advance to the Columbia Super-Sectional and a match against Quincy Notre Dame (19-3-3) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Columbia, which led 1-0 in the first half, finished 16-8-1. It was the Eagles’ second consecutive loss to Althoff in the sectional final.

“It stinks because I feel like we played well and established some things,” Columbia coach Jamey Bridges said. “I think we controlled the game. That’s the bummer part.

“This is the cruel part of the game. I hate it. I don’t like winning this way; I don’t like losing this way. You take a team sport and make it an individual one, and I hate it. You don’t do it in basketball or any other sport.”

Althoff coach Juergen Huettner expressed similar feelings, even though the Crusaders remained alive in their bid for a repeat of their state title.

“I’ve been doing this so long,” Huettner said. “It makes me so happy to see us win, but you look at the other team and see the devastation. You realize they’re just kids. It’s hard to swallow.

“You had two top-notch teams, Columbia and Althoff, and one of them gets denied to go (to state). There’s got to be a different system where you figure out how to get the best teams in the state to go.”

Columbia, with a strong, gusting wind at its back, took a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute as sophomore Maddie Mauch placed a corner kick in the middle of the box that freshman Riley Mathews put away with a header.

Less than five minutes later, however, Althoff tied the game 1-1 when senior Natalie Cohn’s corner kick bounced to the far left side of the box and was punched in from about 15 yards out by junior Audrey Tell. The shot narrowly eluded the hands of Eagles junior goalie Brooklyn Oestreich.

Huettner said the Crusaders were “very fortunate” to get the tying goal, particularly against the wind. Columbia felt the sting.

“Looking back now, the one goal they got was a simple mistake, and that’s what makes it difficult,” Bridges said. “If that doesn’t happen, it’s a different outcome. A lot of look-backs and regrets. That was our season. You hate to say that because we grew so much, but that was our season. We were (often) one goal away or one opportunity away from the outcome being different.”

There was no more scoring for the final 51 minutes of regulation and two 10-minute overtime sessions. Columbia had more quality chances as Mauch, Mathews and freshman Reese Woelfel were a handful.

Eagles senior Alexa Hildebrand’s low pass was just ahead of a charging Mauch in the 55th minute, and Mauch blistered a shot that was caught by Brewer in the 68th minute. In the 71st minute, the Eagles were in the box for 15 seconds, but uncorked just one shot that was pushed out by a defender.

Early in the first overtime, Mauch’s shot went outside the left post. Late in the second overtime, junior Emma Tell was open deep in the box but her shot also went left. The last chance came with 40 seconds left in the second overtime, when Brewer dived to her left to stonewall Mauch.

Althoff took a 3-0 lead in PKs, hitting its first three attempts while Columbia misfired on its first shot and had its second saved by Brewer as she went to her right. The Eagles got within 3-1 before the Crusaders finally missed. But Brewer clinched the matter when she made another save to kickstart the celebration.

“Wow, wow, wow,” Huettner said of Brewer’s performance. “I was pretty confidence Anna was going to come up with one (save) and maybe two. She was just huge.”

Brewer elaborated on her effectiveness.

“I just try to trust my gut, and when I do, I normally save them,” she said. “The one that I did miss that went into the right corner, I decided I was going to go right. I didn’t trust my gut on that one. That was fine. The other two, I saw (the shooters’) eyes. It was kind of where their eyes were, how they looked.”

Althoff played without senior Regan Moody, whose career is over after she tore her ACL in a 5-1 victory over Father McGivney in the regional final. Moody, who has signed with Illinois, faces a minimum recovery of nine months.

Columbia was short-handed, too, as it continued to play without freshman center back Ava Schmidt, also sidelined by an ACL. Another player, freshman defender Ella Fromme, left the game with an ankle injury in the second overtime.

Moody scored four goals in a 5-4 victory over Columbia in the sectional final last year at Althoff.

“When Moody’s out there, she’s so dynamic,” Huettner said. “But let’s face it: (Columbia) had an injury, too.”

