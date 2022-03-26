 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brooke Cattoor, junior, Fort Zumwalt South

Brooke Cattoor, Fort Zumwalt South

Brooke Cattoor, Fort Zumwalt South soccer

Helped Bulldogs to the Missouri Class 3 state championship, the program's first, in 2021 with team-high 31 goals and 21 assists. Had four games of three goals or more. Scored the lone goal in quarterfinal win against Parkway West. Had either a goal or an assist in 20 of 24 matches.

