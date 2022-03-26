Brooke Cattoor, junior, Fort Zumwalt South

Helped Bulldogs to the Missouri Class 3 state championship, the program's first, in 2021 with team-high 31 goals and 21 assists. Had four games of three goals or more. Scored the lone goal in quarterfinal win against Parkway West. Had either a goal or an assist in 20 of 24 matches.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Steve Overbey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today