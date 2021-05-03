Brown keeps Fort Zumwalt South humming along with win over Liberty

"We figured out that when we get out there and play a high-level, intense game, we do really well," Sanders said. "We've got a lot of talented players that really work well with one another. As long as we play to our strengths, we'll be in good shape."

South has beaten Liberty (10-4, 6-2) in all eight meetings since the series began on March 17, 2017. Included in that total was a 7-2 win on April 8 at South. The schools could possibly meet again in the Class 3 District 7 tournament in two weeks.

"So far the girls have stepped up to every challenge we've given them this year," Sanders said.

Liberty is well on the way to its first winning season in the six-year history of the program. Senior striker Chloe Netzel, who has 29 goals, makes the Eagles dangerous at any time.

Coach Heidi Kleekamp felt her team looked a lot sharper on Monday than it did in its first meeting with the Bulldogs.

"This was 100 percent better," Kleekamp said. "We didn't even show up in the 7-2 game. I was not frustrated with the way we played this time. I was frustrated with the defensive letdowns we had at times. You've got to play 80 minutes of soccer and we couldn't do that tonight."

