Cattoor, Smith continue scoring chase as Fort Zumwalt South rolls into Class 3 title match

FENTON — Brooke Cattoor doesn't call it a race.

The Fort Zumwalt South junior forward prefers to refer to her friendly battle with sophomore forward Audrey Smith for the school scoring record as a challenge.

"It makes us both better because we're pushing one another," Cattoor said.

Added Smith, "I'm just as happy when she scores as I am when I score."

The two snipers put on quite a show Friday afternoon.

Cattoor scored twice in the second half and Smith tallied a wakeup goal in the opening 40 minutes as the Bulldogs sailed past Smithville 4-1 in a Class 3 girls soccer state semifinal at Soccer Park.

Zumwalt South (25-1), the defending state champion, won its 14th in a row and will face Glendale (21-3) for the title at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Cattoor and Smith have matched each other tally for tally throughout most of this campaign. After Friday's match, Cattoor has 33 goals and Smith 32. The winner after Saturday's affair will claim the school mark for goals in a season.

"Watching those two, it's so crazy," Zumwalt South coach LeAnne Sanders said. "They're scoring, but they're also unselfishly finding each other out there. On top of that, they're both excellent finishers."

The Warriors (24-4) can attest to that.

"They've got so much firepower," Smithville coach Jon Reed said. "We couldn't match their physicality. They sort of pushed us around."

Cattoor and Smith did a lot of that pushing. Junior Isabel Montileone added a goal and senior keeper Sarah Bozeman made a trio of saves to improve to 18-1.

Sophomores Jailyn Brownlee and Makenzie Buss added assists to a relentless attack that simply wore down the Warriors.

South outshot Smithville 14-3 and controlled play for long stretches in both halves.

Smith took the temporary scoring lead by pounding home a ball from inside the box in the 32rd minute. Buss got the assist on the play.

The tally seemed to lite a fire under the Bulldogs, who dominated play, but found themselves trailing after Smithville junior Alayna Edwards scored in the 23rd minute.

"At the start, we were a little too comfortable," Cattoor said. "Then, we realized it was time to play our style. We started moving and then everything came together."

Montileone put her team up for good just more than seven minutes after Smith broke the ice. Montileone beat Smithville goalkeeper Katelyn Burkhart to a loose ball and gently poked it into the lower right-hand corner.

Cattoor scored with a blast from point-blank range just 89 seconds into the second half to create some breathing room.

"The tempo was right where we wanted it," Smith said. "We knew the goals would eventually come."

The Cattoor-Smith race for the scoring record is reminiscent of the home run battle between New York Yankees sluggers Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris in 1961. The two went tooth and nail in an effort to break Babe Ruth's home run mark of 60, which Maris eventually won with 61 round trippers.

"At the end of the day, people look at it and say it's a personal goal for one of us," Smith said. "It really isn't. We look at it as a team goal. As long as we keep scoring, the team keeps winning."

South has won 47 of its last 50 matches over the last two seasons. They won their first 11 matches this season before losing to Eureka 2-1 on April 20.

"All season long, these girls have been focused on getting the job done," Sanders said, "They know it's never been given to you. You have to work for everything. They've played so much soccer that they know how to react in almost any situation."

The Bulldogs were very business-like against Smithville. No over-the-top goal celebrations. Just a few high fives and ear-to-ear smiles.

"Our end goal is winning the state final," Cattoor said. "We'll have a big celebration then."

