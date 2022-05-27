Cattoor, Smith each net pair of goals to lead Fort Zumwalt South back to state semifinals

ST. PETERS — No matter what the numbers said, Brooke Cattoor wasn't about to take anything for granted.

Cattoor's Fort Zumwalt South girls soccer team entered Friday night's Class 3 quarterfinal contest with a sparkling 23-1 record, while opponent Webster Groves came in with an 8-11 mark.

“I've always grown up knowing any team can be beat on any day and you have to go in knowing you have to play your best, no matter what,” said Cattoor, a junior forward. “If you don't do that, you're gonna lose and be out.”

Cattoor scored a pair of goals — bookended around a pair of tallies from sophomore forward Audrey Smith — to lead the Bulldogs to a 4-0 win over the Statesmen.

Defending Class 3 champion South (24-1) will have a chance for a second straight title as it advances to a semifinal matchup with either Smith-Cotton (18-4) or Smithville (23-3) at 1:30 p.m. June 3 at St. Louis Soccer Park.

“I think from the start of the season we had that feeling again that it's definitely a possibility,” Bulldogs coach LeAnne Sanders said. “There's so many things that have to fall into place, injury-wise and chemistry, and it just happened again this year.”

Webster (8-12) ended a magical late-season run that started two weeks ago when the Statesmen were the No. 5 seed going into districts. They ousted John Burroughs in double overtime before taking down previously-undefeated Parkway West in the district semifinals and then knocking off Visitation in double OT in the district final.

“Everything just clicked at the right time,” Webster coach Matt Hearty said. “From 4-11 and fifth seed in districts to kind of rolling through districts and being in some tight games with some really good teams, the girls just unbelievably pulled it out somehow. The girls put in the work to deserve to be there, so we never felt like we didn't belong.”

Cattoor set the South single-season school record last season with 31 goals and her two goals Friday along with Smith's two goals gives each of them 31 this season.

“They're so creative, they're dynamic and they work well together. They've worked so hard and they're so incredibly talented,” Sanders said. “The level of soccer they play outside of school is ridiculous and then, on top of that, every practice and every game they're competitive with each other and they're competitive with no matter what team comes out there.”

Cattoor got things going just over six minutes into the game Friday when she took a nice cross pass from Smith and buried a close-in shot to the right of Webster goalkeeper Olivia Perry for a 1-0 lead.

“Getting the first goal for us is extremely important. If we score in the first five (minutes), we normally get snacks,” Cattoor said. “We were really close, but getting it even right after that really gets us going because we're already bringing lots of energy into the beginning of the game.”

Smith then notched a pair of goals to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead at halftime.

She scored just less than five minutes after the first goal when Cattoor returned the favor and slipped a nice lead pass on to Smith, who broke in and buried it low left side.

Smith scored again with just over 10 minutes left in the first half when she took a short corner kick from Ashley Miller and sent a blast that went off Perry's fingertips and into the net.

“In the first half, I feel like we settled in more than they did,” Smith said. “Our coaches always say the 2-0 lead is dangerous and they always say to go up 3-0. When we go up 3-0, then we can kind of relax and just play our game.”

Webster's best chance of the first half came in the final 30 seconds when Grace Ely came in on a 2-on-2 rush with Fiona Kelly, but Ely's centering pass to Kelly was just out of her reach.

The Statesmen had two other strong opportunities midway through the second half on back-to-back close-in free kicks by Ellie Paloucek with the first one being stopped by Bulldogs goalie Sarah Bozeman and the second halted by a goal-line header by defender Hannah Schultz.

“If one goes in, things change, things happen,” Hearty said. “It just didn't go our way, but the girls put themselves in good position for those good chances to happen and that's all we can ask.”

Cattoor then capped the scoring with 12 minutes, 57 seconds remaining when she took in a pass with her left foot, switched over to her right foot and blasted it in from just inside the box.

From there, the Bulldogs were able to close things out and move on to another state semifinal appearance, their third overall and second straight, which should give them a leg up on the rest of the field.

“A lot of the girls have been there, so we have a lot of experience. We'll be nervous, but we know that those nerves will go away once we start playing, get into the flow and settle in,” Cattoor said. “Going in, it was our goal to get here. Knowing that we're going to the final four again just feels amazing.”