Cattoor's late tally lifts Fort Zumwalt South past Parkway West in Class 3 quarterfinal

And Cattoor could not have done it all without the proper pre-game energy boost.

"Everyone on the team knows she has to have her banana," South senior midfielder Sophia Cross said. "We don't let her forget."

Actually, Cattoor did forget prior to a May 11 match against Fort Zumwalt West. The Bulldogs lost that contest 1-0.

"I learned my lesson," she said.

Properly hydrated, Cattoor blasted a shot into the lower right-hand corner of the net off a picture-perfect pass from senior Grace Faherty. Cross set the play in motion by getting the ball to Faherty in open space.

"When (Faherty) crossed the ball and I chested it down, I knew I had to do what I've been doing all season and make my team happy," Cattoor said. "I placed it right where I wanted it. It was such a great feeling."

Cattoor, in her first season on the varsity, has quickly developed into a top-quality finisher. She has scored two or more goals 11 times. Plus, she leads the squadron with 21 assists.

"She always comes through when we need her the most," South coach LeAnne Sanders said. "All year, she's been phenomenal. And the best thing about her is that she makes other people around her look better. She's not just a goal scorer."