Cattoor's late tally lifts Fort Zumwalt South past Parkway West in Class 3 quarterfinal

BALLWIN — Brooke Cattoor was gearing up for the biggest soccer match of her career Saturday morning.
The Fort Zumwalt South sophomore went down a checklist in her head. Then, she realized that she almost forget the biggest essential.
A banana.
"Right before every game, I have to eat a banana," she said. "It's a superstition — but it works."
Cattoor wolfed down her pre-match snack in record time.
The high-scoring sniper then went out and recorded the Bulldogs' biggest tally of the season.
Cattoor's goal in the 67th minute proved to be the difference as Fort Zumwalt South knocked off Parkway West 1-0 in a Class 3 girls soccer state quarterfinal at West.
The Bulldogs (20-2), who have won nine of their last 10, will face Union (24-2) in a state semifinal at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Soccer Park in Fenton. The championship match is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
South will be making its second state tournament appearance after a third-place finish in 2017.
Cattoor is in the midst of a dream campaign. The game-winning goal, her 31st tally of the season, is a school record. She eclipsed the old-mark of 29 set by Kati Tamanaha in 2002.
And Cattoor could not have done it all without the proper pre-game energy boost.
"Everyone on the team knows she has to have her banana," South senior midfielder Sophia Cross said. "We don't let her forget."
Actually, Cattoor did forget prior to a May 11 match against Fort Zumwalt West. The Bulldogs lost that contest 1-0.
"I learned my lesson," she said.
Properly hydrated, Cattoor blasted a shot into the lower right-hand corner of the net off a picture-perfect pass from senior Grace Faherty. Cross set the play in motion by getting the ball to Faherty in open space.
"When (Faherty) crossed the ball and I chested it down, I knew I had to do what I've been doing all season and make my team happy," Cattoor said. "I placed it right where I wanted it. It was such a great feeling."
Cattoor, in her first season on the varsity, has quickly developed into a top-quality finisher. She has scored two or more goals 11 times. Plus, she leads the squadron with 21 assists.
"She always comes through when we need her the most," South coach LeAnne Sanders said. "All year, she's been phenomenal. And the best thing about her is that she makes other people around her look better. She's not just a goal scorer."
Faherty knew that Cattoor would come through once she set the ball at her feet.
"I did everything I could to get it to her," Faherty said. "She did the rest."
Cattoor leads a dangerous front line that includes freshman Audrey Smith, who has 18 goals and 14 assists.
South displayed long stretches of aesthetically pleasing free-flowing soccer but was unable to solve West keeper Addison Turken until crunch time.
Smith and Cross just failed to connect on a give-and-go early in the second half. Freshman midfielder Ashley Miller set up Smith with an opportunity in the first half that just sailed over the crossbar.
West (18-2) had its share of chances, but South junior goalkeeper Sarah Bozeman was equal to the task. Bozeman stonewalled Piper Brown and Claire Hardy in the second half.
South's backline, led by junior Ashlyn Smith, helped slow down the Longhorns attack. They came into the contest on a 12-game winning and had scored 61 goals during that run.
"We did everything we set out to do today expect for that one little breakdown," West assistant coach John Sloop said. "(South) was outstanding. But I'm really proud of our kids, too."
South won its first 11 matches before dropping a 4-3 decision to Lafayette.
Early on in the season, Sanders felt her club had the potential to put together a special run.
"With this group of girls, this mix of girls, I knew the opportunity was there," Sanders said. "We kept getting better and better and that continued today."