Chen's corner lifts MICDS past Westminster in final seconds of overtime

CLAYTON — Penny Chen was in a hurry Wednesday afternoon.

With good reason.

A junior midfielder for the MICDS girls soccer team, Chen sped toward the corner flag after the Rams earned a corner kick in the final 24 seconds of double overtime. With time ticking away, Chen reached the ball, collected herself and thought about her next move.

“I’m going to make this so I don’t have to take a (penalty kick) later,” she recalled thinking to herself.

Chen struck the ball with her right foot and watched it sail out of reach of Westminster’s goalkeeper and into the back right corner of the net with mere seconds remaining on the clock for a thrilling 2-1 victory in the Class 2, District 3 title match at Clayton High’s Gay Field.

“I was just screaming at that point I was so excited,” Chen said. “I knew there was such little time left, it was in or not.”

It’s the third district championship for MICDS (13-6) and its first since 2017, according to the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s online record book. The Rams advanced to play the winner of Bolivar-Logan-Rogersville in a quarterfinal match May 28 at a time and place to be determined.

Westminster finished 8-14-1.

It’s the second consecutive season the Rams and Wildcats met with the season on the line. The two Metro League rivals played in a district semifinal a year ago to the day with MICDS winning on penalty kicks after a scoreless regulation and two overtimes.

MICDS goalkeeper Parker Scheele was magnificent that day, so much so she made Westminster reassess its preparations this spring.

“She was incredible,” Westminster coach Bill Lawrence said. “That’s why we worked so hard on PKs this year because last year she stopped a couple on us.”

As Chen lined up her eventual game-winning corner kick, Scheele was mentally preparing herself for another season coming down to penalties.

“I was doing my little ritual,” Scheele said. “I give myself some affirmations, positive kind words of self-respect and hope because that’s all you can do when it’s PKs. When it comes down to it, there’s only so much a goalie can do.”

Scheele did plenty Wednesday. She has a cannon of a leg and MICDS deployed her time and again as a weapon on long free kicks. She nearly ended the game when her 37-yard bomb hit the cross bar near the midway point of the first overtime.

Scheele made two outstanding saves early in the second overtime period to snuff out Westminster’s best chances to end the match. The 5-foot-9 keeper was again a thorn in the Wildcats' sides.

“I wish we could have finished better, but you have to tip your cap to her, she made some incredible saves,” Lawrence said.

MICDS got on the board first when junior defender Kate Slone headed home a rebound off a corner kick from junior striker Madolyn Mackin. Westminster managed to save the ball off the goal line, but the rebound came to Slone was there to knock it in in the 15th minute to give the Rams a 1-0 lead.

Westminster put the MICDS defense under pressure for long stretches. It won four corner kicks in the first 10 minutes and consistently put the back line in tough situations. But with Scheele as the the final line of defense, the Rams bent but did not break.

“It’s amazing. It allows us to play the way we do and soak up pressure,” MICDS coach Jack Fischer said. “She’s an unbelievable talent, unbelievable player, unbelievable person and she has bailed us out so many times. We probably take it for granted. There’s nobody we’d rather have in the area.”

Westminster broke through near the midway point of the second half. Junior midfielder Ashlyn Lane knocked home the equalizer off a throw deep in MICDS’s half of the field. It was a boost for the Wildcats and took the wind out of the Rams' sails.

Two minutes later, the officials whistled a water break due to the heat, which Fischer said allowed his team a moment to regroup.

“It was deflating for sure and our body language dropped,” Fischer said. “Fortunately, the water break came at a good time right after it. We were able to pump them up a bit and they came out and responded with a good effort. I think it woke us up, and we started playing a little better after that.”

Both teams had opportunities in the first and second overtime periods before Chen ended the match with her spectacular corner kick. Chen took a corner kick from the same spot earlier and cranked the ball off the near post. When she got another crack at it, she made the adjustment.

“It was too narrow,” she said. “I learned from that one, go slightly wider.”

“Her service is wicked, she gets so much whip on the ball it’s a nightmare for keepers especially with this sun today,” added Fischer.

When Chen tucked the ball into the back of the net, the Rams went wild. As the fans chanted her name, a teammate carried Chen off the pitch. A year after losing the district title in double overtime to eventual state champion Ursuline, MICDS has its own heart-stopping victory. It most precious reward is another nine days of practice together as the players prepare for whoever comes next.

“It’s great every day after school getting to go on the soccer field and practice with my best friends,” Scheele said. “From the freshmen to the seniors I love everyone here. To continue this journey forward is amazing feeling. Who knows how far we’ll go, but I’m doing it for the team.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.