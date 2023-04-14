FRONTENAC — St. Joseph's sophomore midfielder Caroline Chier was hesitant to correct her coach.

But it had to be done.

Veteran bench boss Maureen McVey lauded Chier's game-winning goal Friday afternoon minutes after the Angels downed Edwardsville 2-1 in the opening round of the Missouri-Illinois Soccer Classic.

"A perfect time for her first of the year," McVey said.

Actually, it was Chier's second tally of the season. And she meekly corrected McVey.

"My second," Chier whispered. "I don't score that many, so it's easy for her to forget."

McVey will likely never forget this goal.

Chier converted on a blistering left-footed half-volley in the 56th minute to break a 1-1 tie and send St. Joseph's to its seventh successive triumph to start the season.

The six-team, round-robin affair will conclude Saturday in the shadow of Plaza Frontenac.

St. Joseph's, Cor Jesu and Incarnate Word make up the three-team Missouri pool. Granite City and Chatham Glenwood join Edwardsville in the Illinois division.

There will be six matches Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m.

The Angels used the lightning strike by Chier to ward off the Tigers (5-3), who stayed close the entire match after dropping a 4-2 decision to Southwestern Conference rival O'Fallon just 21 hours earlier.

St. Joseph's senior sniper Maddie Bowman scored her team-best 13th goal of the season in the 12th minute and freshman goalkeeper Ella Moersch locked down Edwardsville in the second half.

The Angels are used to these quick getaways. They won their first eight contests last spring.

Chier doubled her team goal total with a nifty drive that eluded a defender and Tigers goalkeeper Genny Burroughs.

"It was bouncing in the box and I knew I had to get on it," Chier said. "After I hit it, I knew it was going in."

Chier also scored in an 8-1 win over Ursuline on March 29. That tally was not as meaningful as Friday's goal, which is likely why it eluded McVey's memory.

"With everyone cheering right after it, that made my feel even better," Chier said.

Chier plays on the wing and is usually used in more of a setup role. She has four assists on the season.

"It's always great when someone who doesn't always score a lot, gets one," said Bowman, who has signed to play soccer at Dayton University. "It's a thrill for me, too."

The Angels have outscored their opponents 25-3 so far this season.

"I can't ask for anything more," McVey said. "We've been bringing the energy almost every game and when we do, we're in pretty good shape."

St. Joseph's has plenty of punch up front. Olivia Kaiser and Kanella Katsikas created a pair of good scoring chances Friday.

Junior Quinn Conroy and senior Mia Martin have anchored a strong back line that has given up only three goals all season.

"We're going game by game and opponent by opponent," Bowman said. "We get a win, and we grow and learn off of it."

The Edwardsville goal came on a deflection inside the box off a corner kick in the 14th minute. Senior Olivia Baca was credited with her team-high 11th goal of the season.

The Tigers won five of their six matches prior to the current two-game losing skid.

"We're fatigued and if we'd have been fresh, maybe it would have been a little different," Edwardsville coach Abby Federmann said. "You could tell we were a little bit slow. But all in all, I thought the effort was pretty good."

St. Joseph's 2, Edwardsville 1