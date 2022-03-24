Christopher's hat trick powers unbeaten O'Fallon to conference win over Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE — It’s been quite a start to the season for senior Avery Christopher and the O’Fallon girls soccer team.

Christopher knocked in three goals Thursday as the Panthers defeated rival Edwardsville 5-1 in the Southwestern Conference opener for both teams.

Christopher, a Western Kentucky University recruit, already has 10 goals to power the Panthers to a 5-0 start in which they’ve outscored their foes 25-3. O’Fallon won the Class 3A state championship last season.

“I know my team has confidence in me, and I have to take advantage of the opportunities I get,” Christopher said. “This season in club, I struggled a lot mentally with the game until I kind of took a three-month break from it and tried to regroup. Coming back out here, I feel like a new player and I’m so confident in myself.”

Christopher scored the Panthers’ first three goals, two coming in the first half when they set the tone. Junior Kiley McMinn and sophomore Ella Peterson also scored goals as O’Fallon got the early jump on the Tigers in the league.

O'Fallon has won three consecutive games against Edwardsville, its longest win streak in the series this century.

“Edwardsville’s always got such a great pool of talent,” O’Fallon coach Justin Judiscak said. “They’re always going to compete hard and I know it’s going to be a battle every time we play them. For us to come out here and play well and get a good result, that’s something the girls are going to take with them.”

Christopher, who had 19 goals and 11 assists last season, is on a pace to obliterate those shining statistics. She has scored in every game — three against Edwardsville, two against Columbia, Rochester and Mascoutah, and one against Althoff.

Nothing Christopher does surprises Judiscak.

“Avery certainly is a special player,” he said. “What I see throughout the trainings and throughout the days that we’re not playing games is her absolute leadership. She leads by example, she plays as hard as anyone, she expects her teammates to play hard and she leads in a way that girls are willing to follow.

“She’s such a special player because she plays the targeting role so well. She uses her body so well and can turn on a dime to get a shot off. She’s worked so hard on that. It’s to her credit that she’s put the work, and now it’s paying off for her.”

Christopher scored in front from Peterson in the 14th minute to make it 1-0. She made it 2-0 on a header in front of the left post in the 29th minute, a play set up by an outstanding flighted pass from sophomore Emerson Nieroda.

Senior Anna Chor worked the right side and slipped a cross to Christopher in front for another goal, making it 3-0 in the 61st minute.

The header was Christopher’s favorite goal.

“I wasn’t trying to actually score,” Christopher said. “I was trying to deflect it so one of my teammates could get it, and I could see it out of the corner of my eye go in. The second goal was a statement goal to (increase) the lead and make sure we were where we needed to be. It was a very good ball (from Nieroda).”

McMinn made it 4-0 in the 63rd minute. Edwardsville then got on the board on a goal by senior Olivia Olson in the 75th minute before Peterson concluded the scoring with a goal in 79th minute.

Edwardsville fell to 2-2.

“They’re going to capitalize off everything,” Tigers coach Abby Federmann said of the Panthers. “Avery Christopher had a couple of opportunities and she’s going to finish them. She gets the ball right in front of the goal and that’s going to happen. I still think our effort was 100%. O’Fallon is a tough team. I’m happy we get to see them again and maybe fix some things.”

Edwardsville’s losses are to two state champions. It also fell 2-1 to Triad, the defending Class 2A champion. The Tigers defeated Althoff 3-0; Althoff won the Class 1A state title last spring.

“I do think we probably, looking across the board, had the toughest start to the season in our conference,” Federmann said. “But loading our season at the beginning with these tough teams is going to be more beneficial for us in the long run than maybe playing teams we know we can rack up seven, eight, nine, 10 goals on.”

