FENTON — Clayton goalkeeper Marin Hoette is no fan of penalty kicks.

“I hate them,’’ the sophomore said Friday after leading the Greyhounds to a seven-round PK victory over defending state champion Whitfield in the Missouri Class 2 girls soccer state semifinals at Soccer Park.

“I just get so nervous. But it’s part of the game at this point of the season, so you try to make the most of them. At that point, I’m just trying to do everything I can for my team and my coach.”

Hoette came up with stops in three of the seven rounds as the Greyhounds outlasted Whitfield 4-3 in PKs to secure a 3-2 victory and advance to Saturday’s championship game at 4 p.m. The Greyhounds (12-10) will face St. Pius X of Kansas City (22-5), which knocked off Pleasant Hill 5-0 in the other Class 2 semifinal Friday.

Whitfield (15-2) and Pleasant Hill (16-7) will play for third place at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Friday’s penalty kicks took a strange path. But then again, so did the game overall. Clayton jumped to a 2-0 lead on PK goals by Emma Fischer and Stella Whitney as Hoette made saves against the Warriors’ first two shooters. But Clayton missed in rounds three and four and Whitfield tied it up on successful kicks by Mia Devrouax and Zoe Zotos.

Both teams missed in round five, sending the match to sudden-death PKs. In round six, Clayton’s Vivian Cissna and Whitfield’s Riley Zotos were successful. Then, in the seventh round, Clayton’s Annabelle Kujawa scored and then Hoette made her third save of PKs for the Greyhound victory.

“Marin struggled in PKs yesterday in practice, but today, when we really needed her, she stepped up for us,’’ Clayton coach Brendan Taylor said. “I’m proud her and I’m proud of this team. We struggled with some injuries early (including a 6-1 loss at Whitfield on March 30), but they never stopped working or learning from their mistakes. This group, they have the hearts of champions. They’ve overcome challenges, they’ve dealt with adversity and they just kept getting better throughout the season.

“I couldn’t be prouder of them. We’ve guaranteed ourselves a .500 season and now we get a chance to play for a state title.”

Even in Friday’s semifinal match, the Greyhounds were challenged as Whitfield, last year’s Class 1 champion, raced to a 2-0 lead. Less than 10 minutes into the game, the Warriors grabbed a 1-0 lead when Hoette misplayed a long-range shot from Perry Rogan.

“I was trying to tip it over the goal and messed up,’’ Hoette said. “I felt awful; I felt like I messed things up for everyone.”

The Whitfield lead went to 2-0 less than 4 minutes later as Ella Rogan scored after receiving a pass from teammate Mia Bradenstein.

Taylor implored them to stay in the game, the Greyhounds responded. Whitfield goalkeeper Taylor Gardner mishandled a shot from Anna McAndrew that resulted in a corner kick. Not long after that, following a strong run down the left wing, Clayton’s Rachel Van Rhein was taken down in the box.

Van Rhein converted the PK in the 26th minute to trim Whitfield's lead to 2-1.

Clayton’s Stella Whitney tested Gardner with a short-side chance just seconds into the second half. Then, with about under 29 minutes left in regulation, the Greyhounds pulled even when Van Rhein ran onto a crossing pass from Lucia Melander and knocked in her own rebound. It was the second goal of the game for Van Rhein.

Whitfield’s Ella Rogan made a strong run with about six minutes left in regulation, but her shot was deflected wide.

Clayton’s Camille Matlock banged a shot off the cross bar in the first 15-minute OT period. In the second, Whitfield’s Gardner came up with a diving stop to rob Cissna and the Greyhounds' Anna McAndrew banged a shot off the cross bar.

“We’ve had a great season and hopefully we can bounce back with a strong game (Saturday),’’ Whitfield coach Jeff Cacciatore said. “Coming in today, we knew Clayton was a very good team. And they played a great game, coming back the way they did. And they frustrated us at times. In PKs, we were down, but then had a chance to win. How often do you see PKs go to seven rounds? You just don’t see that.”