Clayton wins first district title since 2009 behind pair of goals by Vetter

CLAYTON — Ava Vetter thought her freshman season had reached a painful conclusion.
After suffering an ankle injury April 29, Vetter lamented the thought of not helping her Clayton High girls soccer teammates during a possible playoff run.
“I thought I was going to be out for the rest of the season, but I had my first practice (Monday) and (Tuesday) I came ready to play,” Vetter said.
She did more than play. She was electric.
Vetter came off the bench to score two goals and provided the spark that propelled Clayton to its first district championship since 2009 with a 2-0 victory over Ladue in the Class 3 District 4 championship Tuesday at Gay Field.
Clayton (14-8), which has won eight of its last 10 games, advanced to play either Notre Dame (18-6) or Summit (10-10-1) in a Class 3 sectional May 25.
Notre Dame plays at Summit at 6 p.m. Wednesday to decide the Class 3 District 3 title.
The nervousness from playing in a district championship game was compounded when Clayton's leading scorer, senior Regan Wade, left the game with her own ankle injury in the opening 15 minutes and did not return.
Wade scored 25 goals during the season, including 11 in her last six games, and her absence was immediately felt by her teammates.
“When anyone on our team goes down, it means we have to rely on each other even harder,” junior captain Paige Boeger said.
Ladue (5-13-1) immediately gained the advantage, and for the next 10 minutes generated dangerous scoring chances. Senior Grace Christie outdueled a Greyhounds defender and booted a shot that soared over the crossbar.
Set pieces placed in precarious positions by Ladue junior defenders Julia Armbruster and Sydney Frelich multiplied the anxious moments for Clayton.
“I thought we controlled the majority of the game, we just couldn’t get that final piece to the puzzle,” Ladue coach David Aronberg said.
But thanks to the poised education provided by junior Lauren Hill, Clayton settled down and connected its own dots.
Hill calmly possessed the ball through the middle of the field and orchestrated a beautiful give-and-go that sent Vetter in alone on the Ladue goal.
“I’m always looking for combinations with Regan, and with Ava stepping in (for Regan), I saw her in the corner of my eye, and I just went for it,” Hill said.
Vetter made no mistake, running onto the pass and skimming a shot to the right of Ladue senior goalkeeper Alejandro Pinon-Dickey in the 25th minute to give Clayton a 1-0 lead.
“It was really scary. I just wanted to hit the corner,” Vetter said. “After that goal, I thought that we really needed to get another one.”
Clayton settled into its game, creating combinations and sending crosses that kept applying the pressure. Right before the half, Vetter sent a pass to freshman Emma Fischer, but it skipped away from her and bounced toward the Ladue net.
Vetter outraced three Ladue defenders to the ball and blasted home her second goal of the half in the final minute.
“Their second goal was all (Vetter). She single-handedly beat three of our defenders,” Aronberg said. “She was the difference.”
In the second half, excellent defense spearheaded by Boeger kept Ladue to the outside and kept the shots originating from a distance. Boeger executed a nifty slide tackle to nullify a scoring chance, then headed away a dangerous corner kick to alleviate potential harm.
“Communication is the biggest thing for us, and seeing the entire field, it’s really important for me to communicate with my teammates,” Boeger said. “It eases the tone when you’re talking to each other and trusting each other on the field.”
Ladue defeated Clayton 2-1 on April 24, part of a three-game losing streak the Greyhounds endured midseason, but Hill learned a lesson in that loss the Rams.
“We knew we had to play hard all 80 minutes. They’re definitely a team that can get you in the last few, and we had to capitalize every minute and I think we did that.”
Clayton’s 14th win of the season is the most since it went 14-9-1 in 2009.
The Greyhounds credited a 4-1 victory against Villa Duchesne on May 8 as the game that put them in the mindset of winning a district title.
“That was the best game we ever played. We all got our rhythm, and we really got a feel for playing with each other,” Boeger said.
And now that feeling is even stronger with Vetter back in the mix.
“When Ava came off the bench, she gave us a big-time spark,” Clayton coach Tom Redmond said. “I was really pleased with our team effort.”