Clayton wins first district title since 2009 behind pair of goals by Vetter

“It was really scary. I just wanted to hit the corner,” Vetter said. “After that goal, I thought that we really needed to get another one.”

Clayton settled into its game, creating combinations and sending crosses that kept applying the pressure. Right before the half, Vetter sent a pass to freshman Emma Fischer, but it skipped away from her and bounced toward the Ladue net.

Vetter outraced three Ladue defenders to the ball and blasted home her second goal of the half in the final minute.

“Their second goal was all (Vetter). She single-handedly beat three of our defenders,” Aronberg said. “She was the difference.”

In the second half, excellent defense spearheaded by Boeger kept Ladue to the outside and kept the shots originating from a distance. Boeger executed a nifty slide tackle to nullify a scoring chance, then headed away a dangerous corner kick to alleviate potential harm.

“Communication is the biggest thing for us, and seeing the entire field, it’s really important for me to communicate with my teammates,” Boeger said. “It eases the tone when you’re talking to each other and trusting each other on the field.”