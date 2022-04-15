Colson's goal in waning seconds gives Waterloo a 2-2 tie against Francis Howell

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Often times, a tie in soccer is greeted by a collective yawn.

That was not the case Friday as the Waterloo Bulldogs got a goal from senior Sophie Colson in the final minute to pull out a 2-2 tie against Francis Howell in the Parkway College Showcase at Lou Fusz Soccer Park.

“It was great to see it all come together,” said Colson, who finished from close range after a cross from senior Payton Richter. “This whole year, it’s been Payton and I up at the front. We’re a good duo. Usually, it’s me on the assist and her on the goal. It’s good to finally see that it goes both way.”

Waterloo (7-3-1), which also got a first-half goal from Richter that knotted the game at 1, appeared to be in trouble in the second half as the Vikings (6-2-1) dominated possession. Senior Josie Maddox finally broke through, coming up with a loose ball and scoring from the left side of the box in the 64th minute.

The Bulldogs, however, had one last burst of energy that resulted in a goal that underscored the importance of playing to the end.

“The second half, we couldn’t get any passes together for the longest time,” Waterloo coach Chad Holden said. “We looked a little sloppy. We switched things around with about 10 minutes to go, and luckily it paid off.

“We’ve got a good, smart group of girls. We don’t have to stay with one set formation. We can switch things around and they know what to do with it. I’m proud of our girls for not putting their heads down. They knew there was plenty of time still to go and they kept battling.”

Francis Howell scored a scant 23 seconds into the contest, as freshman Ella Reyling accepted a pass from senior Zoe Houston and scored from 20 yards out. Richter’s goal from inside the box tied the game in the 20th minute.

The Vikings peppered Waterloo goalie Lexi Stephens with for more than 20 minutes, but the junior was up to the challenge until Maddox’s goal.

“Josie’s played all three games (this week), lots of minutes, so I was impressed with her showing today,” Francis Howell coach Brady Demling said. “If we could get a few more goals, on the end of some other ones, it’s a different ballgame. You’ve got to score goals in this game. That’s the name of the game.”

A tie, however, wasn’t what Demling had in mind as time ticked away. The situation seemed so bleak for Waterloo that Holden pulled back a couple of substitutions he had put on the line with about two minutes left.

“Two mental mistakes — one in the first half, one in the second half,” Demling said. “I thought we played very well. It’s an unfortunate tie. I’m a little disappointed with that, but it’s a long season. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. We kept our legs in there and had some good subs that came in. It’s just unfortunate to get a tie with less than two minutes left in the game. Such is life.

“Give (Waterloo) a lot of credit. They’re a good team.”

Houston, senior Rachel Jackson and junior Kylie Callison challenged Stephens with shots in a seven-minute span early in the second half. Jackson’s shot was a flick from a few feet in front that resulted in a kick save by Stephens.

Colson found Richter on the right side for an uncontested shot that sailed high from 20 yards in the 57th minute, one of Waterloo’s few second-half chances.

Jackson had another dangerous scoring chance in the 58th minute, shooting high. Houston’s shot in the 60th minute went off the hands of Stephens and over the end line, but Francis Howell’s ensuing penalty kick was cleared.

Maddox converted four minutes later with her go-ahead goal. Waterloo’s only opportunity before Colson’s late score was a shot in front by junior Megan Jung in the 78th minute that was grabbed by senior keeper Rylee Griffith.

“They’re a great team,” Colson said. “We’ve heard nothing but amazing things about them. From the very beginning, you could see they had good chemistry. That chemistry partnered with the attack and it made it difficult for us.

“But obviously, we came through and it was good to see. That final finish (was special). This whole year, we’ve been a first-half team. As the season has progressed, we’ve been able to capitalize on the second half.”

