COLUMBIA, Illinois — Junior Maddie Mauch subscribes to the theory if at first you don’t succeed, keep shooting.

Mauch missed several good scoring chances before netting a goal for the Columbia Eagles on Friday afternoon.

It was not enough as the Winnetka New Trier Trevians scored a 3-2 girls soccer victory over the Eagles on gray, cloudy Friday afternoon.

The game was moved up five hours to a noon start to beat severe weather predictions.

New Trier (4-0-1) stayed unbeaten in its annual two-game swing to Southern Illinois.

The Eagles (5-1-2) suffered their first loss of the season.

Mauch ranks among the top goal scorers in the region. Her goal against New Trier was her 12th this season. Last season, Mauch netted 29 goals and 18 as a freshman.

Mauch provided the offensive spark in the game for the Eagles. Mauch had a good shot from about 20 yards out but her kick sailed just over the crossbar about 10 minutes into the first half. Mauch had a good attempt at 15:19 but New Trier sophomore goalie Caroline Hauge made a scoop save on the ball to prevent a goal.

“I was definitely getting a little frustrated there,” Mauch said. “You only get so many opportunities against a good team with a good defense. It’s not good.”

Mauch finally scored to beat Hauge with 13:04 left in the first half. From the left side, Mauch drilled a high kick that hit the back of the net to tie the game 1-1.

“Emily (Rose) played it out wide and I was playing it hard,” Mauch said. “I got on the left wing and I just knew I needed to get a shot off there. I couldn’t even believe it went in. It was definitely exciting.”

Columbia coach Jamey Bridges said Mauch has been doing that all season.

“She’s a strong player,” Bridges said. “She was able to break through against the opposition and when she does that, she’s dangerous., From her left to the right, she can do it. It was a great finish on that ball.”

Mauch’s play caught the attention of New Trier coach Jim Burnside.

“That kid up top for them is a dangerous player,” Burnside said about Mauch. “She’s pretty good. Scoring goals is scoring goals. I thought she played great.”

New Trier took a a 2-1 lead into halftime.

Bridges wanted “better positioning” among other things from his girls in the second half.

“We needed better composure,” Bridges said. “Sometimes we go back to old habits of just kicking and running and not possessing and communicating.”

Jade Becker tied the game 2-2 for Columbia with 15:47 to play. She in front of the net and sent the ball along the ground to the left side, beating Colegrove.

“We played quickly there,” Bridges said. “When you play with urgency, you can score. The ball comes across and Jade just finished it. It was a great goal.”

Mauch was optimistic after the goal.

“We had really good intensity,” Mauch said. “It’s hard. That team battles hard and we wanted to give them a good fight.”

However, the Trevians prevailed with another goal.

Junior Charlotte Dellin hit her header that went into the top of the net for the game-winning goal.

“It’s kind of what I do,” Dellin said. “Getting my head on the ball out of the corner has kind of been my specialty for three years. That’s just something I’ve always wanted to do — head the ball since I was 8 years old. I’ll go for anything that comes my way.”

Junior Annie Paden hit the corner kick to the middle and Dellin did the rest at about 28 minutes into the match.

“I didn’t think it was going to go in to be honest. I thought it was going over. I was falling back,” Dellin said. “I thought I was going to do a backflip. When I saw it was in, I thought ‘Thank God.’ I didn’t want a tie game. We didn’t want to leave here without a win.”

Bridges said his Eagles didn’t mark Dellin and let her get open for the header.

“Unfortunately, no marking. The person you’re supposed to mark, gets open. Unfortunately, that’s the second time that’s happened and it’s cost us. Before it cost us a tie and this cost us a win or at least a tie. We’ll look at film.”

Last year, Columbia scored a 1-0 win over New Trier on April 1.

Burnside said his team enjoys taking the five-plus hour bus ride to the area to play two games. New Trier meets Belleville West on Saturday.

“I wish we were a little more composed today,” Burnside said. “Coming out of spring break, we were not quite in synch yet. They took advantage of that. They are well coached and organized. Any time we paused, they were on us.

Bridges said he thought his team could have played better against the 3A Treviens.

“We had good moments and then we had moments where we mentally made some mistakes and it cost us,” Bridges said.

New Trier grabbed a 1-0 lead just over 10 minutes into the match. Senior forward Noral Westol scored at the 30:48 mark, giving the Trevians the lead.

“Nora is a worker,” Burnside said. “She got in the game and really what she does is pester people. She’s got an engine that won’t stop. That puts them under pressure and any little mistake, she jumps on and that’s what she did scoring that goal.”

Senior midfielder Lita Dodge scored for New Trier with 6:43 left in the half. She hit a missile that went into the upper left corner of the net over Columbia senior keeper Brooklyn Oestreich’s outstretched arms for the go-ahead goal.

“She’s got a rocket of a shot and she was open,” Burnside said. “All she needs is a little bit of space and she put it on frame. Any ball hit like that is hard to save. It was a great shot. That’s what she does.”

“This win today was a team effort,” Dellin said. “Losing isn’t our forte. We like to win. Winning is what we strive for. Our roster is stacked. I’ve got a good feeling about this team for the rest of the season. The idea is to play late in May.”

Mauch wants the same for the Eagles.

"We can learn from this and I think it will help us later in the season," Mauch said. "We want to play in late May. I think we can. We have a good team."

