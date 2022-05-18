Columbia rallies past Mater Dei to advance to Class 1A sectional final

ROXANA, Ill. — Columbia might not have needed a wakeup call Wednesday, but the Eagles received one anyway.

Mater Dei scored in the second minute of the game, elevating the level of optimism on the Knights’ bench.

But the Eagles went to work and rallied for a 3-1 victory in a Class 1A Roxana Sectional semifinal.

“That woke us up a little bit,” Eagles coach Jamey Bridges said of Mater Dei’s early goal from junior Alexis Kampwerth off a corner kick by senior Kiersten Kennedy. “We’ve been in a lot of those games where that happens. You get woken up and you respond one of two ways. You find out who you are in that moment.

“I’m glad to see they responded well. I would have liked to see a couple of other things happen in the second half, but it’s the postseason and you’re just happy to walk away with a win. … It shows some character.”

Freshman Reese Woelfel tied the game in the 11th minute, sophomore Maddie Mauch followed with another goal in the 15th and freshman Riley Mathews added an insurance tally in the 36th.

The Eagles (16-7-1) advanced to the sectional final at 4 p.m. Friday.

After Kampwerth scored in traffic to put Mater Dei ahead, Woelfel evened the contest when she hit a 20-yard stand-still shot that drifted over the head of junior keeper Carissa Litteken, who came off her line.

Mauch put the Eagles ahead for good just four minutes later. She ran onto a long pass, beat two defenders, tapped the ball around a charging Litteken and hit a shot into the open net.

“They definitely gave us a quick scare, but I knew we could bounce back quick,” Mauch said. “I wasn’t too worried. We had a lot of subs and we were able to wear them down. The heat was a factor.”

Mater Dei junior Avery Rahden had a one-on-one chance against Eagles junior keeper Brooklyn Oestreich in the 34th minute, but Oestreich knocked the ball away with a strong save.

One minute later, Mathews scored on a header in front of the left post, putting Columbia ahead 3-1. The play began when Kate Adams made a run down the right side and crossed a pass into the box.

“In the first half, we were creating chances; we were getting forward,” Mater Dei coach Wyatt Essenpreis said. “It almost hurt us because they were countering us. They have two quality forwards up top (Woelfel and Mauch) and when they counter, they have speed and they were running past us. They buried us pretty quick after we scored the first one.”

It was Columbia’s first game without freshman center back Ava Schmidt, who suffered a torn ACL in her left knee Saturday against Gibault.

The injury has forced the Eagles to adjust on the fly.

“We shifted some things around and we’re getting used to it,” Bridges said. “I moved Riley Mathews to that center back position, but I’ll switch her and Taylor (Martin) around, too, just to save some legs. Taylor is a good center back as well. She can play a lot of places. We’re very versatile on the field.”

Mater Dei spent most of the second half defending. Between temperatures in the upper-80s and monitoring the Eagles’ dangerous offense, the Knights were worn down.

“It’s one of those things where you score early and you’re like, ‘OK, we’re in a good spot, right now,’” Essenpreis said. “But at the end of the day, we didn’t connect enough passes and we didn’t keep enough possession. They were pinning us in pretty much the whole entire second half. We were tired, and that’s a credit to them. We just couldn’t get enough going.”

It was the final game for Essenpreis as the Knights’ coach. He recently announced his resignation after spending five years as an assistant and two years as head coach.

“We had a great season,” he said. “We were regional champs. You’ve got to love that. I told them, ‘That plaque will be in the building the rest of their lives.’ They accomplished one of their goals, but came up a little short today.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.