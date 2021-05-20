Connors' late goal lifts Francis Howell past Pattonville in district final

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Francis Howell senior Maddie Connors began the soccer season with a camera in her hand.
Out of the lineup due to a herniated disc in her back, Connors choose a different way to contribute.
She stood on the sidelines and snapped pictures of the matches to send to her teammates.
"I just wanted to be a part of it," she said. "Anything to help the team."
Connors did more than just help the team Thursday.
The Quincy University-bound midfielder saved the season.
Connors scored with 6 minute and 31 seconds left in regulation to lift the Vikings to a 1-0 win over Pattonville in the Class 4 District 6 girls soccer championship at Pattonville.
Howell (18-2), which has won 11 successive matches, will host Incarnate Word (6-12-1) in a sectional Tuesday.
Connors missed the first six games of the season before returning to the pitch. She is still not at 100 percent but has felt good enough to start.
"I was a little worried at the beginning of the season that I might never get back because it was taking so long to get better," said Connors, who considers photography her hobby.
Connors' re-emergence in the lineup has helped fuel the winning streak. The Vikings have outscored their opponents 49-8 during a run, which includes an 8-0 win April 27 over IWA.
"Glad she's back in the swing of things," Howell coach Brady Demling said.
Demling, the son of St. Louis area soccer Hall Of Famer Buzz Demling, had Connors push up from her midfield spot midway through the second half after Pattonville senior captain Grace Ohlsen was given a red card.
That move paid dividends as the clock ticked down.
"I wasn't sure we'd ever score," Connors said.
Pattonville sophomore keeper Jordyn Maryas turned in one highlight-reel save after another the entire match. She was especially impressive down the stretch when the Pirates (13-6) were under siege following the ejection.
Connors finally solved the mystery at the perfect time, blasting in a shot during a scramble inside the box. Howell junior Zoe Houston appeared to have broken the deadlock, but Maryas made an eye-popping diving stop. The ball rolled right to Connors, who calmly sent it into the open side of the net.
"It was just right at my feet and I volleyed it in," Connors said.
Maryas turned in her best game of the season but was in no position to stop Connors' shot.
"I just couldn't see it, there were girls all in front of me," Maryas said.
Connors' third tally of the season ended an impressive goalkeeping duel between Maryas and Howell sophomore Hayleigh Martin, who improved to 9-2 with her fifth clean sheet. Martin stopped Pattonville sophomore Allison Schrumpf on a breakaway with 99 seconds left in regulation.
"I was nervous, but I knew I had to come off my line and give it all that I got," Martin said. "I just hit it with my right hand and jumped on the rebound."
Pattonville stayed even through the first 56 minutes before going a man down.
That enabled the Vikings to ramp up the pressure.
"We had to work for this one," Demling said. "I wasn't sure we'd ever get one in the way their keeper was playing. We just kept plugging away."
The Vikings, who began the season by winning seven of their first eight matches, have quietly put together a strong campaign with quality wins over Lafayette and Liberty.
Rachel Jackson, Ashleigh Martin, Kylie Callison and Maggie Duggan all created strong scoring opportunities for the winners.
"It was not one of our best efforts," Demling said. "But it was about moving on and we're doing that."
Connors agreed, "When we play our best game — you'll know."