Connors' late goal lifts Francis Howell past Pattonville in district final

"Glad she's back in the swing of things," Howell coach Brady Demling said.

Demling, the son of St. Louis area soccer Hall Of Famer Buzz Demling, had Connors push up from her midfield spot midway through the second half after Pattonville senior captain Grace Ohlsen was given a red card.

That move paid dividends as the clock ticked down.

"I wasn't sure we'd ever score," Connors said.

Pattonville sophomore keeper Jordyn Maryas turned in one highlight-reel save after another the entire match. She was especially impressive down the stretch when the Pirates (13-6) were under siege following the ejection.

Connors finally solved the mystery at the perfect time, blasting in a shot during a scramble inside the box. Howell junior Zoe Houston appeared to have broken the deadlock, but Maryas made an eye-popping diving stop. The ball rolled right to Connors, who calmly sent it into the open side of the net.

"It was just right at my feet and I volleyed it in," Connors said.

Maryas turned in her best game of the season but was in no position to stop Connors' shot.

"I just couldn't see it, there were girls all in front of me," Maryas said.