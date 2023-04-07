As Friday’s nonconference soccer game at Lindbergh High progressed, visiting Cor Jesu Academy’s frustration grew.

Controlling the action against the strong defense of the host Flyers, the Chargers eventually struck for a pair of late goals and a 2-0 victory.

“I never felt like things were slipping away, but it definitely felt good to see that first goal,’’ Chargers coach Rachel Brcic said. “At halftime, we talked about applying a few different things and eventually it paid off for us.

“It’s still early — it’s only our fourth game — we’re still in the process of figuring some things out, deciding on a formation and where everybody’s going to play. But I like this group; we have 12 seniors and they’re all fantastic leaders.”

The Chargers (2-2) finally broke through against Lindbergh junior goalkeeper Madison Mertzlufft and her defense with just over 13 minutes to play in the second half. After receiving a pass from fellow senior Lily Moore, Cor Jesu’s Ana DiMaria made nice pullback move near the edge of the box and scored on a high, hard shot that found the corner.

“At halftime, our coaches encouraged us to take a chance when we got the opportunity,’’ said DiMaria, who’ll play next year at Missouri. “After I pulled the ball back, I knew that was my chance and I ended up hitting the ball well.”

It was the first goal of the year for DiMaria, who had six goals and eight assists as a junior.

“We’re a close team that believes in one another,’’ she added. “As long we kept working and playing together, we expected to find a way to get the goal we needed.”

And then, with Lindbergh (4-3) pushing numbers forward to try to equalize, Cor Jesu picked up another goal with just over 5 minutes to play. DiMaria assisted on the second goal, laying off a pass for sophomore Malena Anic, who scored on a similarly strong shot to the upper corner.

It was the second goal of the young season for Anic, who served as a team manager last season after suffering an ACL knee injury.

“Our coaches talked to us at halftime about taking more chances and encouraged us to shoot,” Anic said. “Coming back from the injury, I’m still a little hesitant out there at times, but I know I have a great group of teammates supporting me and I’m just happy to be playing again. I’m thrilled to be out on the field with my teammates and helping the team any way I can.”

Sophomore Isabelle Hochmuth posted the Cor Jesu shutout, her second of the young season.

The Chargers, coming off one-goal losses to conference rivals Nerinx Hall and Visitation, took control early in Friday’s game but had a hard time finishing on their chances against Mertzlufft. And when they got the ball past the junior goalkeeper, her defense was there to make the play.

That’s exactly what happed early in the game when a shot by Cor Jesu’s Taylor Arnold was cleared off the goal line by Lindbergh’s Courtney Conlon. The Chargers also took a number of shots from outside in the first half. And Mertzluff handled them with no problem.

Early in the second half, Lindbergh defender Zoe Earley picked up a yellow card after taking down the Chargers’ Kate Virtel at the edge of the box. But the Chargers failed to capitalize on the free kick opportunity.

“Madison played another strong game for us; she kept us in the game as long as she could,’’ said Lindbergh coach Ali Wallner, whose team lost 2-0 at Lafayette Thursday. “We’re a banged up right now, but I thought we fought for 80 minutes. Defensively, I thought we battled, but you can only hold off a good team for so long. We’re working hard to stay competitive but right now we’re struggling to create a whole lot offensively.

“We’re asking a lot of our players right now _ playing tough opponents on back-to-back nights _ but we’re not going to make any excuses. We just have to work through this, get healthy and hopefully get some things worked out. We just have to keep working.”

Cor Jesu 2, Lindbergh 0