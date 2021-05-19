Cor Jesu uses early scoring barrage to roll past Fox

OAKVILLE — Emery Schlueter is ambidextrous and proud of it.
Not with her hands, but with her feet. Which is a big help to her out on the soccer pitch.
The Cor Jesu junior forward scored a pair of goals — one with each foot — including a tally just less than four minutes into Wednesday's Class 4 District 2 girls soccer final against Fox that jumpstarted a run of three goals in a span of 7 minutes and 18 seconds before the game was even 12 minutes old.
The Chargers went on to a 4-0 victory at Oakville High.
“I like it. I feel like I can catch the defender off-guard a lot because most people are right-footed, and they always just dive right, so I just cut it left,” Schlueter said. “I feel like I'm strong on both feet, which helps me a lot.”
With the win, Cor Jesu (16-5) won the 21st district title in program history and first since the 2016 team that finished fourth in Class 4.
“It's been a fun run,” Gauvain said. “They're a great group, a really close-knit team. They listen and do all those little things in a game that don't really get the stats, but they take care of the details.”
Fox (18-9), which upset Oakville in double overtime in Tuesday's district semifinal, fell short in its bid for a first district title since 1996.
“Not making excuses, but my girls played the absolute best they ever played last night. They left everything out there and they were completely dead today, physically and emotionally,” Warriors coach Dustin Schnable said. “But, tip your hat to a very good, skilled Cor Jesu team. We didn't know anything about them, so it was hard to scout them at the very last second.”
After the Warriors had some early pressure on the offensive end, Schlueter got things going for the Chargers when she slashed right around a defender, raced in and fired a shot with her right foot past Fox goalkeeper Ellie Arnold to give Cor Jesu a 1-0 lead just 3:59 in.
“With that first goal, I feel like we started off on our toes the first three minutes,” Schlueter said. “We were strong. We were confident. We wanted to get that victory.”
Just over two minutes later, Annabelle Liebrock got to a 50/50 ball deep inside the box at the same time as a Fox defender, but she was able to muscle it in for a quick two-goal lead.
“It just kind of came right to my foot, so I just passed it into the corner (of the net),” Liebrock said. “Nothing special. Just right place, right time, I guess.”
Just over a minute after Arnold made a nice stop on a 15-yard rocket by Lauren Taaffe, the Cor Jesu junior midfielder rushed in again, but this time slid a nice pass across the box to Grace Hadican, who buried a shot in the back of the net from eight yards out to make it a 3-0 game in the 12th minute.
“She always does that, always gains the line and cuts it back, so I needed to run to that exact spot,” Hadican said. “I've scored a few goals that way from her.”
It stayed that way the rest of the half, although Fox had a golden chance to get on the board when Olivia Mazzola lofted a shot from about 30 yards out that hit the post and caromed off the back of Cor Jesu goalie Mia Ford before rolling harmlessly away from the goal mouth.
“That would have been nice. That would have made it 3-1 and we could have chipped away,” Schnable said. “We had some chances, but we just didn't capitalize. We kept fighting, but it just wasn't our night.”
Schlueter put an exclamation point on her big night when she buried a left-footed rocket from the top of the box past a diving Arnold just under six minutes into the second half to make it 4-0.
It marked Schlueter's third two-goal game of the season to go along with a hat trick she scored against Francis Howell North three weeks ago.
“The thing she has been for us this year has been very consistent,” Gauvain said. “The great thing about it is she can score with either foot, which makes her dangerous.”
Despite the district final setback, the Warriors have what should be a very bright future ahead of them after setting a school record for wins in a season. Arnold and their top two scorers (Aubrey Andrews, who scored 31 goals this season, and Ella Robinson) are all sophomores and their other three double-digit scorers are two freshmen (Kylee Bearden and Natalie Miller) and a junior (Lily Cook).
“We're definitely young. I think I've got 9 or 10 freshmen and sophomores and seven or eight of them were starters predominantly throughout the year,” Schnable said. “This is just the beginning. We knew we were gonna be good this year. You never know what happens, but next year we'll hopefully be healthy and be even better.”
After posting clean sheets on back-to-back nights to win the district title, the Chargers will now have six days off before tangling with Jackson (19-2) in a Class 4 sectional matchup next Tuesday.
“The big thing now is just keeping everybody healthy,” Gauvain said. “I'm gonna be busy doing a little homework trying to find some things out about them. I know they're good. It's gonna be another task and that's the way it should be. Every step should be that much harder.”