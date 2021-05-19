Cor Jesu uses early scoring barrage to roll past Fox

“She always does that, always gains the line and cuts it back, so I needed to run to that exact spot,” Hadican said. “I've scored a few goals that way from her.”

It stayed that way the rest of the half, although Fox had a golden chance to get on the board when Olivia Mazzola lofted a shot from about 30 yards out that hit the post and caromed off the back of Cor Jesu goalie Mia Ford before rolling harmlessly away from the goal mouth.

“That would have been nice. That would have made it 3-1 and we could have chipped away,” Schnable said. “We had some chances, but we just didn't capitalize. We kept fighting, but it just wasn't our night.”

Schlueter put an exclamation point on her big night when she buried a left-footed rocket from the top of the box past a diving Arnold just under six minutes into the second half to make it 4-0.

It marked Schlueter's third two-goal game of the season to go along with a hat trick she scored against Francis Howell North three weeks ago.

“The thing she has been for us this year has been very consistent,” Gauvain said. “The great thing about it is she can score with either foot, which makes her dangerous.”