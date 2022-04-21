Cor Jesu uses free kick to hand rival St. Joseph's first loss

FRONTENAC — Kate Virtel glanced at the wristband on her arm.

The Cor Jesu Academy junior midfielder then looked down at the soccer ball. Right then, she knew the upcoming free kick was going to be a special one.

"I just felt like it was going in — there was no doubt in my mind," Virtel said.

Virtel's premonition came true as she converted off a set piece from just outside the penalty box to propel the Chargers to a hard-fought 1-0 win over St. Joseph's in a MWAA contest in the shadow of Lindbergh Blvd.

Cor Jesu (9-1-2 overall, 2-1 MWAA) remained unbeaten in its last nine matches, thanks to Virtel's laser in the 47th minute.

St. Joseph's (8-1, 1-1) had outscored its opponents 19-3 during its unbeaten getaway.

The Chargers have fought through some pain and adversity on the way to their best start since at least 1999.

Cor Jesu assistant coach Dave Gauvain's wife, Karen, died March 18 after a battle with cancer and the team has rallied around him to help ease the pain. The players wear wristbands with "KG" — Karen's initials — and also have her name on their warmup shirts.

Virtel said the quick glance at the tribute on her wrist served as motivation prior to the match-changing free kick.

"He's a big part of this program and we want him to know we support him," Virtel said. "We're a family and this is what families do."

Cor Jesu senior keeper Kaitlyn Finnegan, who recorded her third clean sheet of the season, said the team is doing its best to fight through the difficult circumstances.

"It's hard seeing someone you care about in pain," Finnegan said. "We're doing what we can."

Dave Gauvain, who has remained on the sidelines with the team, couldn't help but enjoy Thursday's contest, which Virtel called "our best match from start to finish" of the season.

"The is a good example of what we can do when we put together a full 80 minutes," Cor Jesu coach Rachel Brcic said. "They're a very quality side. They took it to us — and we gave it right back."

The Chargers have dedicated this season to their grieving assistant coach. Dave Gauvain had two stints as head coach at Cor Jesu and is part of a tradition-rich soccer family. His son, Korey, coaches the Chargers junior varsity squadron. Dave Gauvain spent 19 season as coach at Vianney is currently boys coach at Parkway South.

Cor Jesu played like a team on a mission against St. Joseph's. Finnegan helped hold off an early push by the Angels with a series of big saves in the first 18 minutes.

The Chargers then flipped the script with some strong play in the back and midfield areas. Emery Schlueter, Camille Welker and Annabelle Liebrock all created good scoring chances before Virtel finally cashed in.

"We never shut down and just kept our intensity up," Virtel said.

Virtel's drive pinged off a defender and slipped past St. Joseph's freshman goalkeeper Kate Burns, who played well the entire match.

The Angels had their share of chances but could not catch a break against Finnegan.

St. Joseph's forward Maddie Bowman banged a shot off the crossbar late in the first half.

"We just ran into a very good Cor Jesu team," St. Joseph's veteran coach Maureen McVey said. "They were fast, they were strong, they were physical. When you're playing soccer in the St. Louis area, the chances of going unbeaten are pretty slim."

The annual contest is referred to as the "Funderwear" match because fans from both sides dress in wild outfits. St. Joseph's won the halftime tug of war between supporters.

Cor Jesu has captured the last three meetings after St. Joseph's won 15 in a row from April 18, 2006 to April 18, 2018.

