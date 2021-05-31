Cross helps Fort Zumwalt South put together all pieces of state puzzle

“She’s really good at math and if you play games with her like dominoes, she just naturally seems to know how to count them,” said her mother, Stephanie. “It kind of starts a rivalry because we’re all pretty competitive in our family.”

Cross is super competitive on the soccer field as well.

Her standout play in the midfield is one of the reasons the Bulldogs are in the final four for just the second time in program history.

Fort Zumwalt South (20-2) will face Union (24-2) in a Class 3 semifinal at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Soccer Park in Fenton. Notre Dame (21-6) takes on Grain Valley (21-2-1) in the other semifinal at 6:30 p.m. The winners meet for the state crown at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Cross is the Bulldogs’ engine at both ends of the field. She can serve as a shutdown defender, as she has done several times this season. Or she can move up top and provide instant offense, as she did with a three-goal outburst in a first-round district win over Fort Zumwalt East.