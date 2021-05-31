Cross helps Fort Zumwalt South put together all pieces of state puzzle

Sophia Cross refers to it as her "nerdy hobby."
The Fort Zumwalt South senior midfielder loves to take on Sudoku puzzles. The tougher the better.
And it’s a good bet she can master them all.
Sudoku is a logic-based numbers placement challenge in which the objective is to fill a 9-by-9 grid with digits so that each column and each row contain all the numerals from 1 to 9.
It has been described by many as mental warfare.
Which fits in nicely with Cross and her ability to dissect opposing defenses while on the soccer pitch.
“I’ve always loved numbers,” Cross said. “It keeps your brain going. It’s a challenge.”
A challenge Cross conquers on a regular basis.
She spent a good majority of her down time during the recent COVID-19 pandemic by subduing as many as five puzzles a day, much to the surprise of her teammates, who aren’t quite sure what to make of her leisure pursuit.
“A couple of them make fun of me because I’ll bring one (Sudoku puzzle) to a meeting or something where I know there might be some down time,” Cross said.
Cross has gotten quite proficient at puzzling solving. Not just Sudoku, but anything involving numbers.
“She’s really good at math and if you play games with her like dominoes, she just naturally seems to know how to count them,” said her mother, Stephanie. “It kind of starts a rivalry because we’re all pretty competitive in our family.”
Cross is super competitive on the soccer field as well.
Her standout play in the midfield is one of the reasons the Bulldogs are in the final four for just the second time in program history.
Fort Zumwalt South (20-2) will face Union (24-2) in a Class 3 semifinal at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Soccer Park in Fenton. Notre Dame (21-6) takes on Grain Valley (21-2-1) in the other semifinal at 6:30 p.m. The winners meet for the state crown at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Cross is the Bulldogs’ engine at both ends of the field. She can serve as a shutdown defender, as she has done several times this season. Or she can move up top and provide instant offense, as she did with a three-goal outburst in a first-round district win over Fort Zumwalt East.
“She absolutely drives this team,” South coach LeAnne Sanders said. “She’s been a leader ever since she stepped on the field as a freshman. She’s been going 100 miles per hour every single minute without stopping. She’s not only a phenomenal soccer player, but her personality is perfect. I wish every player that ever came through here could be like her."
Cross has earned similar admiration from her teammates.
“She pushes me to do my best,” said sophomore Brooke Cattoor, who leads Zumwalt South with 31 goals and 21 assists. “I know she believes in me and that keeps me going.”
Cross’ skills can easily go unnoticed by the average fan. She’s made a successful career out of doing the grunt work in order to give her teammates their time in the spotlight.
"She just sees the whole field so well," Sanders said. "There's nothing she misses out there."
Cross recognizes opponents' formations and calls out the defensive assignments to her teammates.
"I love doing all the dirty work," Cross said. "Honestly, I wouldn't have it any other way. I'd rather get that tackle or assist rather than a goal."
Not surprisingly, Cross successfully man-marked standouts Rylee Howard of Lafayette and Chloe Netzel of Liberty during the regular season.
In Saturday's 1-0 quarterfinal win over Parkway West, Cross and her ability to control play in the midfield helped throw a monkey wrench into the Longhorns’ high-powered attack.
"That's the strongest (midfield) pairing I've seen in a long time," West assistant coach John Sloop said of Cross and Cattoor. "They allowed their team to use a lot of space and do a lot of things. They were outstanding."
Cross, who will continue her career Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, took up soccer at age 4. She moved into the starting midfield spot her freshman year and has been a fixture ever since.
The Bulldogs, who finished third in Class 3 in 2017, are 49-21-1 in Cross' three seasons as a starter. She has racked up 22 goals and 40 assists.
And she would like nothing better than to end her final high school campaign with a state title.
"That's been the dream for a long time," Cross said. "Now, we're close to making it happen."