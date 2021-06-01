Davis shines at both ends to lead Gibault over Breese Central in sectional playoff

"We knew how good she was," Central coach Keith Patterson said. "But that's the way soccer is. You can dominate the whole game, but that doesn't mean you're going to win."

Davis has made 221 saves this season and has allowed just 27 goals. The Hawks play a rugged schedule that is loaded with larger schools, including Belleville East and Belleville West. They have faced small-school toughies Althoff and Alton Marquette as well.

Biffar's PK goal got the Hawks rolling after they missed their first two chances. She teamed with Rueter and Davis to reel off three successive goals while the Cougars were struggling against Davis.

"All the nerves were building up, but I knew I had my team behind me," Biffar said of her PK. "I didn't look in (Central goalie Madison Ashford's) eyes. I just looked between the ball and me."

That PK seemed to awaken the Hawks, who were letter perfect the rest of the extra session.

"These girls showed a lot of heart and determination," Reyes said. "They played together and that definitely paid off for us."

Gibault lost to Althoff 1-0 on April 30. The Hawks are looking to even the score.

"We're ready for them," Davis said.

