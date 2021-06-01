Davis shines at both ends to lead Gibault over Breese Central in sectional playoff

BREESE — Maddie Davis was surprised to say the least.
The Gibault High senior goalkeeper couldn't believe her number was called as Tuesday's Class 1A Pinckneyville Sectional preliminary girls soccer match against Breese Central headed into penalty kicks.
For Davis to play goal in the shootout was expected. She is one of the top keepers in the area and had shined throughout both halves and two 10-minute overtime sessions.
But Gibault coach John Reyes also called on Davis to take a PK — and he decided to make her the fifth and potentially final shooter.
"I figured a goalie would know how to score on another goalie," Reyes said.
The moved worked to perfection.
Davis drilled a drive into the lower left-hand corner of the net to propel the Hawks to a 2-1 win in the hard-fought first-round contest in Clinton County.
Gibault (6-9-2) advanced to face Althoff (16-2) in the second round of sectional play on Friday at 6 p.m. in Belleville.
Davis made an eye-popping save in the fourth round to set up her game-winning goal, which gave Gibault an insurmountable 3-2 advantage in the tiebreaker.
It also triggered a dogpile celebration in the middle of the pitch.
"I can't even remember the last time I took a PK," said Davis, who will continue her career at Western Kentucky University. "I took a few in practice before — just not this year. But I told myself, 'I've got this.' I had to have some confidence."
Brooke Biffar and Mel Rueter also scored in the PK round for the Hawks, who trailed 2-0 after the second round of PKs.
Gibault junior Reece Ward tallied the lone regulation goal for her team.
But it was Davis who stole the show at both ends. She recorded eight saves as Central (7-6-3) peppered her with shots throughout the 100 minutes of regulation and overtime play.
"She's a beast," Rueter said.
Added Biffar, "We have so much confidence when she's back there."
Reyes, a 1994 De Smet grad who led the Spartans to the state title 1993, felt that Davis' sheer athleticism would make her a logical choice with the season on the line.
"She's a very smart player and she strikes the ball really well," Reyes said.
Central junior Ocean Reinhardt scored in the 39th minute of regulation to tie the contest 1-1.
The Cougars had the run of play throughout most of the contest but struggled to solve the ultra-tough Davis.
"We knew how good she was," Central coach Keith Patterson said. "But that's the way soccer is. You can dominate the whole game, but that doesn't mean you're going to win."
Davis has made 221 saves this season and has allowed just 27 goals. The Hawks play a rugged schedule that is loaded with larger schools, including Belleville East and Belleville West. They have faced small-school toughies Althoff and Alton Marquette as well.
Biffar's PK goal got the Hawks rolling after they missed their first two chances. She teamed with Rueter and Davis to reel off three successive goals while the Cougars were struggling against Davis.
"All the nerves were building up, but I knew I had my team behind me," Biffar said of her PK. "I didn't look in (Central goalie Madison Ashford's) eyes. I just looked between the ball and me."
That PK seemed to awaken the Hawks, who were letter perfect the rest of the extra session.
"These girls showed a lot of heart and determination," Reyes said. "They played together and that definitely paid off for us."
Gibault lost to Althoff 1-0 on April 30. The Hawks are looking to even the score.
"We're ready for them," Davis said.