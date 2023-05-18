The Whitfield girls soccer team is getting better each time out.

"These girls just work their tails off," Warriors coach Jeff Cacciatore said.

Whitfield continued its effort to repeat as state champion with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Westminster Academy on Thursday in the Class 2 District 4 title match at Westminster.

Junior scoring machine Mia Devrouax and junior Zoe Zotos scored for the Warriors, who won their 12th successive contest.

Whitfield (14-1) will face Orchard Farm (13-8) in a quarterfinal game May 27 in northern St. Charles County.

The Warriors beat Orchard Farm 3-2 on a goal by Ella Rogan in a double overtime thriller on May 5.

Devroux scored in opening half. She has 39 goals this season and 106 in her career.

"She just keeps getting the job done," Cacciatore said.

Zotos added a goal early in the second half to push the lead to 2-0.

Whitfield won the Class 1 state crown last season with a 13-6 record. It beat St. Pius X 3-0 in the title contest to claim the first championship in program history.

The Warriors were bumped up a class this season and have hardly missed a beat, outscoring its opponents 77-14. Cacciatore has 23 players on his roster this year after just 13 last season.