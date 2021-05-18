Derucki's golden goal lifts Lafayette past Marquette, into district final

The University of Wisconsin-bound Howard has been playing through a painful right leg injury, which came as the result of being man-marked in a physical manner throughout the season. There were times on Tuesday when she was in obvious discomfort. Yet she managed to come through at the most crucial time.

"We keep preaching that you've got to play with heart," Schroeder said. "Tonight, our kids did just that. A freshman scores the overtime goal - unbelievable."

Derucki, who is second on the team with 19 goals, took a perfect through ball from junior Lily Zehner in OT and sailed in all alone on Marquette keeper Erica Parker, who recorded a host of impressive saves.

"Bottom line is our kids never gave up," Schroeder said.

Marquette (14-5) forged in front with a pair of late first half goals from Ava Talley and Maddie Carney. Talley converted on a penalty kick in the 37th minute. Lafayette junior keeper Sadie Wolf, who shined the entire 94 minutes and 39 seconds, had stopped two PK's, but was whistled for leaving her line both times.

The Mustangs controlled play at times and were within seconds of putting the match away.