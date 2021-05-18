Derucki's golden goal lifts Lafayette past Marquette, into district final

WILDWOOD — Emily Derucki has plenty on her plate these days.
The Lafayette High freshman is preparing to compete in a sectional track and field meet on Saturday as a member of the Lancers' 1,600-meter and 800-meter relay teams.
She is also a key component on the girls soccer team.
The round ball - not the baton - is where Derucki shined the brightest on Tuesday night.
The speedy forward scored twice - including a golden goal with 21 seconds left in the extra period, to lift Lafayette to a 3-2 win over Marquette in a power-packed Class 4 District 4 semifinal match at Lafayette High.
The Lancers (17-5) will face Eureka (14-2) in the title match at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Wildwood.
Derucki blasted a hard drive into the lower right corner to end a nail-biting contest between school district rivals.
"The goalie was kind of coming at me," Derucki said. "So, I put my head down and tried to put it in the right spot."
Derucki's fantastic finish was not the only one for the Lancers on this night.
Junior sniper Rylee Howard scored with 40 seconds left in the second half to necessitate a 15-minute sudden death stanza.
The Lancers were able to reel off the improbable win with a pair of crunch time tallies. The late goals had coach Melissa Schroeder shaking her head.
Schroeder is eight months pregnant and joked that she does not need any more excitement at this point in her life.
"More grey hairs," she said.
Derucki is also a member of the school's cross country and basketball teams. She's had to bounce from track to soccer practice several times this season, but has yet to have a match or meet conflict.
"Playing sports, it's what I look forward to every day," Derucki said. "Yes, I get tired, but I'm having so much fun it doesn't bother me."
Howard marvels at Derucki's versatility.
"I couldn't do it," Howard said.
What Howard can do is score goals - lots of them. Her late second half marker was her 40th of season. She has already set the school record for most goals in one season.
Howard said her match-tying marker was supposed to be a cross onto the far side post. But she came up short and the ball sailed into the upper right hand corner to knot the contest 2-all.
"I was thinking about how hard this team has worked," Howard said. "All I wanted was that ball."
The University of Wisconsin-bound Howard has been playing through a painful right leg injury, which came as the result of being man-marked in a physical manner throughout the season. There were times on Tuesday when she was in obvious discomfort. Yet she managed to come through at the most crucial time.
"We keep preaching that you've got to play with heart," Schroeder said. "Tonight, our kids did just that. A freshman scores the overtime goal - unbelievable."
Derucki, who is second on the team with 19 goals, took a perfect through ball from junior Lily Zehner in OT and sailed in all alone on Marquette keeper Erica Parker, who recorded a host of impressive saves.
"Bottom line is our kids never gave up," Schroeder said.
Marquette (14-5) forged in front with a pair of late first half goals from Ava Talley and Maddie Carney. Talley converted on a penalty kick in the 37th minute. Lafayette junior keeper Sadie Wolf, who shined the entire 94 minutes and 39 seconds, had stopped two PK's, but was whistled for leaving her line both times.
The Mustangs controlled play at times and were within seconds of putting the match away.
"I thought we had a lot of really good moments," Marquette veteran coach Chris Kenny said. "Possession without quality changes is just possession. I was really happy with the way our kids played. It just didn't work out for us."