Despite events getting called off, girls soccer teams hope to get back on field

“I'm thrilled to see something that gives us even a tiny bit of optimism,” Sellers said. “I feel horrible thinking about the fact that these kids may have to lose out on the chance at making memories that they have worked so hard to create. But I also understand we have to make tough decisions for the betterment of our community. And I fully support doing whatever my district and MSHSAA feels is necessary to provide for the safety of our kids in these extraordinary times. Knowing how quickly things are changing, I'm glad these kids have at minimum a glimmer of positivity in relation to playing the sport that they love.”