Despite events getting called off, girls soccer teams hope to get back on field

There still is hope girls soccer will be played this spring in Missouri and Illinois.
All Illinois schools are shut down through March 30 by order of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, forcing the cancellation or postponement of many games and tournaments.
Missouri schools shut down to battle the spread of COVID-19 cannot practice or participate in any extracurricular activities. Most area schools in Missouri are closed until April 6 at the earliest.
One major event, the Parkway College Showcase, was scheduled to be played April 3-4 at Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights but has been canceled. Showcase director Mike Skordos said the event was slated to have 104 teams.
Defending Illinois Class 1A champion Columbia was planning on making its way to the Gulf Coast of Alabama that same weekend to participate in the Southern Coast Classic, which also has been canceled.
“Each girl was raising $600 for us to be able to go,” Columbia coach Jamey Bridges said. “It is very disappointing. I'm sad for our seniors.”
But spring sports have not been canceled in either Illinois or Missouri, leaving hope games will begin — even if much later than normal.
Pattonville coach Jason Sellers said some good news was welcome in an uncertain time.
“I'm thrilled to see something that gives us even a tiny bit of optimism,” Sellers said. “I feel horrible thinking about the fact that these kids may have to lose out on the chance at making memories that they have worked so hard to create. But I also understand we have to make tough decisions for the betterment of our community. And I fully support doing whatever my district and MSHSAA feels is necessary to provide for the safety of our kids in these extraordinary times. Knowing how quickly things are changing, I'm glad these kids have at minimum a glimmer of positivity in relation to playing the sport that they love.”