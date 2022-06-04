Devrouax's hat trick lifts tiny but mighty Whitfield to first girls soccer state championship

FENTON — Maxine Curlee worked the hallways, the lunch tables, the library.

No girls at Whitfield were safe from Curlee or her teammates’ sales pitch.

“We had to beg people to play,” Curlee said. “We had to recruit everybody.”

A senior defender and captain for Whitfield’s girls soccer team, Curlee was on a mission to get the Warriors enough bodies to make it through the spring because she knew something special could happen.

And it did.

Behind three second-half goals by standout sophomore striker Mia Devrouax, Whitfield beat St. Pius X 3-0 to win the Class 1 state championship Saturday at Soccer Park.

It’s the first state title for the girls program at Whitfield (13-6). The boys are small-school royalty with eight championships in the trophy case, including their most recent this past fall.

The girls roster barely equaled that when things began in the spring. With the program teetering on the verge of being able to compete, it wasn’t easy for the seniors not knowing if they’d get to finish their careers on the pitch.

“It was really hard as a senior,” Curlee said. “We really wanted to win state, we knew we could with our young players who are absolutely incredible. They’re all insane. We were using them as our sales pitch honestly.”

The Warriors' hard work was rewarded with the program’s first trip to the state semifinals this weekend. However, during their double overtime win against Mid-Buchanan on Friday, Curlee was issued a pair of yellow cards and ejected from the match. Any player who is ejected is ineligible to compete in the next match.

Curlee had to sit out the championship.

“It was hard because she’s a big part of our team,” Devrouax said. “We had to rearrange a lot of things and people had to step into bigger roles which was hard but we all figured it out.”

It was nothing new for the Warriors, who have shuffled their lineup several times this season because of injury and availability. When sophomore goalkeeper Taylor Gardner was sidelined with a broken finger, defenders Eli Rose and Brooklyn Rhodes each took turns in goal and racked up three shutouts between them. Playing without Curlee was just another obstacle on the Warriors path.

“You have an idea because you’ve been doing it all year long,” Whitfield coach Jeff Cacciatore said. “We wanted to stay with our shape, we didn’t want to change it too much. They really liked the shape.”

Senior Tia Sansone came off the bench to start in Curlee’s spot. A multi-sport athlete, Sansone joined the team full-time when her lacrosse season was complete.

“She came in at the end of the season to help us out,” Curlee said.

Every single piece of Whitfield’s team was integral to its success, but Devrouax was simply irreplaceable. The 5-foot striker is the fastest player on the pitch and skilled with the ball at her feet. She spent the afternoon making St. Pius X’s backline miserable with her speed and touch.

Devrouax nearly put the Warriors ahead in the final moments of the first half when she broke in on goal and rang the post. It foreshadowed what was to come.

“She’s an elite player. She’s who they are. They go directly through her. If you can contain her and keep her from getting touches you’ve got a good shot of winning,” St. Pius X coach Aaron Portell said. “In the first half we were able to keep her from really breaking loose. She got away from us a few times in the second half and hurt us.”

Devrouax got behind the defense and one on one with St. Pius X freshman goalkeeper Kadyn Gottman, who came charging off her line and dove for the ball near the top of the box. Gottman didn’t get the ball and there was contact, but Devrouax stayed on her feet and then finished in the open net for the first goal of the match in the 58th minute.

St. Pius X (14-7-1) turned up the pressure in an attempt to find the equalizer. The Lancers pounded away at the Warriors, generating several dangerous chances in the process, but they were unable to convert.

“Their keeper was good, their center back was good,” Portell said. “Any time we pushed up we had a touch that got away from us or they were aggressive and stepped in front of the ball before we could get there. We just weren’t able to get that last touch on and get it toward the goal.”

As St. Pius pushed up, Devrouax struck again. Speeding against the run of play after the ball, she was bumped by a St. Pius X defender and went down on the left side just outside the 18-yard box. After lining up her shot, Devrouax took the free kick and put it in the goal for a 2-0 lead in the 63rd minute.

She finished off her hat trick with another breakaway chance when Gardner punted the ball deep down the field and senior forward Ava Duel flicked it toward the Lancers’ half of the field.

Devrouax flew past the defense into open space and buried her 38th goal of the season in the 76th minute.

“She’s so determined,” Cacciatore said.

As are all the Warriors who stuck it out through the season. Freshman Caroline Dahlhoff wasn’t going to play soccer until she was recruited to join up. She became a starting midfielder.

“I didn’t really want to play. I wanted to focus on volleyball,” Dahlhoff said. “When I heard the team needed some players, I thought why not?”

Rhodes was convinced to join the team last spring after the Whitfield girls basketball team won state. The 6-foot-2 Rhodes went from using her hands all the time to never using them until she took a turn in goal.

“Most of the time I want to grab the ball but then I realize I have to use my feet,” Rhodes said with a smile. “I’ve always wanted to play an outdoor sport because I like being outside. It was easy sliding in and getting used to everything.”

At the center of all of it was Cacciatore, who kept the Warriors plugging along no matter what obstacle stood in their way.

Even as his players and assistant coach Rick Gamp heaped love and praise on him, Cacciatore redirected the credit like a well-played pass.

“I’m just so proud of the girls with only 13 players on the squad,” Cacciatore said. “To be able to win a state championship it’s their determination. It’s a talented group.”

