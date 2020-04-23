DuBourg girls soccer team lends helping hand at area food pantry

Galczynski and the Cavaliers, who went 6-11-1 a season ago, came up with several ideas before deciding to help out the food pantry.

“We had a lot of people drive up with items and we took them to the Affton Food Pantry and helped them sort the items. We had to sort and count everything and put it in boxes and do all that stuff," Galczynski said. "People brought everything. There were diapers, baby food and food and personal care items.”

Not only did Galczynski and her teammates get to give back with an impromptu service project, they also were able to reestablish personal connections with classmates and teachers they may have not seen otherwise since schools across the state are closed for the remainder of the school year.

“It was fun to see teachers drive by and drop things off,” Galczynski said. “We've been able to see teachers through a computer screen, but it isn't the same. It was great to see them and catch up with them.”

DuBourg soccer coach and athletics director Steve Bettlach said seeing his players step up in a time of need was enriching.

“School’s motto is faith in Christ and service to others,” Bettlach said. “So we are always trying to incorporate that into any and all situations. The girls on the team all were looking to help and looking to have some sort of project, and this became a way to put everything together.”

