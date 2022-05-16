Duchardt nets first career hat trick as St. Joseph's outlasts Eureka

FRONTENAC — Wherever the ball was Monday, there also was Kiley Duchardt.

Duchardt collected her first career hat trick to power St. Joseph’s to a 3-1 victory over visiting Eureka in the quarterfinals of the Class 4 District 2 girls soccer tournament.

Angels coach Maureen McVey said Duchardt’s second goal, a header that put St. Joseph’s ahead for good at 2-1 in the 69th minute was “world class.”

“That’s one of the best compliments you can get,” said Duchardt, a senior forward who leads the Angels with 10 goals. “Of course, in the moment, it just kind of happens. But afterwards, I’ll take the compliment.”

St. Joseph’s (14-3-1), seeded fourth, will play top-seeded Nerinx Hall (17-2-1) in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lafayette High School.

The Angels lost to Nerinx Hall 2-0 on April 26 on the Markers’ field.

“They’re a tough team,” Duchardt said. “We played them before and weren’t able to get many shots on goal. We know how aggressive they are and how tough they are. We have to make sure we bring our everything. We’re ready to play.”

Duchardt’s first goal came in the 34th minute. She slipped a short backward pass to junior Maddie Bowman, who dribbled right and then forward before uncorking a hard shot that caromed off Wildcats junior goalkeeper Kendall Zimmer. Duchardt, who now leads the team with 10 goals, was standing nearby and finished in front of the left post.

Eureka (11-6-1) applied heavy pressure in the early stages of the second half, then almost saw its deficit grow in the 56th minute when St. Joseph’s sophomore Langley Mayers hit the crossbar with a blistering free kick from 25 yards out.

The Wildcats’ offensive thrust, however, continued and they eventually broke through in the 65th minute. Sophomore Callaway Combs put a long free kick into the box. The teams battled for possession before freshman Bailey Flanagan finished in front of the right post to make it 1-1.

“We didn’t get frustrated. We knew we could find chances,” Eureka coach Gary Schneider said. “Things weren’t going our way, but hats off to the girls. They kept battling and battling and battling and we were able to find a goal.”

The Wildcats didn’t get to enjoy the tie for long. The Angels got a corner kick from the right side and senior Payton Fisher deposited it into the middle of the box, where the 5-foot-11 Duchardt leaped above everyone for the head-ball finish just three-plus minutes after Flanagan’s goal had tied the game.

“She was in the right place on the first one and she was definitely in the right place on the second one,” McVey said. “To see a header like that off a corner kick … Her head was straight down to the goal and it popped into the top netting.

“Kiley was on today. Let’s put it that way. It was definitely her day to put three in.”

Duchardt’s header was a downer for Eureka, and things got even worse in the 72nd minute when freshman Caroline Chier’s shot from the right flank went off a defender and bounced to Duchardt, who hit a rocket inside the left post for the two-goal lead.

Schneider was optimistic about his team’s chances to overcome a one-goal disadvantage for the second time. But Duchardt put it out of reach.

“You can’t stop her. You can only hope to contain her,” Schneider said. “We didn’t do it. She’s a great player.”

Schneider said the Wildcats were unable to follow the script they had written that would produce the victory.

“Our goal coming in was not to give them corner kicks,” he said. “We gave them too many. You can’t keep giving up corner kicks and expect them not to score. We were unable to accomplish our game plan.”

The Angels’ resiliency is what most impresses Duchardt, who helped the St. Joseph's basketball team to a fourth-place finish at state.

“We’re not a team that gets down when a team ties it up or we’re down a goal,” she said. “I think that pushes us and drives us more to get those next goals. We were able to pick it up at the end and get a couple more in there.”

