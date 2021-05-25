Duff puts away late corner kick as Nerinx Hall edges Lafayette in sectional thriller

The Nerinx Hall defense, led by junior Delaney Ahearn, held Lafayette sniper Rylee Howard in check throughout the afternoon. Howard, a University of Wisconsin signee who finished the season with 41 goals, got free for a few chances but simply could not finish.

The Lancers (18-6) picked up the pace midway through the second half. Emily Derucki and Brynn Jeffries just failed on a give-and-go.

"The girls battled until the final minute, that's all you can ask them to do," Lafayette coach Melissa Schroeder said. "At this stage in the season, you have to finish your chances. They did and we didn't."

Nerinx Hall created several opportunities with Nina Preusser, Ava Blum and Smith breaking loose in space. Wolf had the answer each time.

The Markers finished second in Class 4 two years ago, losing to Liberty High 3-1 in the championship match. It has served to motivate this group during this post-season run.

"That was the worst day of my life," Duff recalled. "I don't want it to happen again."

Haddock has his charges clicking on all cylinders at the right time.