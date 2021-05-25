Duff puts away late corner kick as Nerinx Hall edges Lafayette in sectional thriller

WEBSTER GROVES — Mackenzie Duff had heard enough from her father.
Over the past few weeks, John Duff jokingly reminded his daughter she had yet to score off a corner kick, which had been her specialty in previous seasons.
The last request came over lunch Tuesday.
"Are you ever going to do it?" he asked her.
Mackenzie gave her answer in a big way a few hours later.
Duff scored off a corner kick with 5 minutes and 7 seconds left in regulation to lift the Markers to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Lafayette in a Class 4 girls soccer sectional Tuesday afternoon.
Nerinx Hall (19-3), which has won 16 of its last 17, will face Cor Jesu (17-5) in a quarterfinal contest Saturday at Vianney High.
Duff scored her 10th goal of the season at the most opportune time. The Clemson University signee popped in a shot from inside the box off a well-placed pass from freshman Lauren Seppi.
"The ball kind of banged around and I just tapped it in," Duff said.
The goal was her first off a corner kick this season after pumping in a pair during her sophomore campaign in 2019, the last year high school girls soccer was played because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 6-foot-1 Duff stands out in a crowd. Her size makes her a serious threat on any set piece.
A basketball standout as well, Duff wriggled free from a host of defenders to locate the ball in the penalty area Tuesday.
"It's about time that basketball size pays off," Nerinx Hall coach Brian Haddock joked.
Duff plays in the midfield and also serves as a shutdown defender at times. She has spent a good portion of the season handling the grunt work.
"She's the best player on the field and a lot of time that doesn't show up in the stats," Haddock said. "Her sheer presence in the middle of the field is incredible."
Duff has been waiting to silence her father all season long. Even her teammates joked it was about time she came through in the box.
"We've been waiting for her to do this all year — it was a long time in coming," Nerinx Hall senior defender Sydney Smith said. "But it's great that it came now."
Duff's tally ended a thrilling back-and-forth affair that saw both goalkeepers shine. Nerinx Hall senior Kaitlyn Comesana made five saves — including two key stops in the first half — to record her 12th shutout of the season.
Lafayette junior Sadie Wolf also turned in a strong game.
The Nerinx Hall defense, led by junior Delaney Ahearn, held Lafayette sniper Rylee Howard in check throughout the afternoon. Howard, a University of Wisconsin signee who finished the season with 41 goals, got free for a few chances but simply could not finish.
The Lancers (18-6) picked up the pace midway through the second half. Emily Derucki and Brynn Jeffries just failed on a give-and-go.
"The girls battled until the final minute, that's all you can ask them to do," Lafayette coach Melissa Schroeder said. "At this stage in the season, you have to finish your chances. They did and we didn't."
Nerinx Hall created several opportunities with Nina Preusser, Ava Blum and Smith breaking loose in space. Wolf had the answer each time.
The Markers finished second in Class 4 two years ago, losing to Liberty High 3-1 in the championship match. It has served to motivate this group during this post-season run.
"That was the worst day of my life," Duff recalled. "I don't want it to happen again."
Haddock has his charges clicking on all cylinders at the right time.
"This feels like a (final four) team," he said. "I've encouraged our younger players to talk to the six or seven seniors and get an idea of what it's like. Hopefully, that's going to help."
Duff promised the underclassmen that it "would be the best feeling of their lives" if they should reach the final four for the eighth time in school history.
"It's what we've been thinking about ever since the loss (to Liberty)," Smith said. "Getting back there and getting it done."
Added Comesana, "That loss makes us want it even more."