Duggan powers through grief to help Francis Howell reach sectional round

“Even if they didn’t outright say 'I hope you’re OK' — which a lot of them did — it helped me to be surrounded by people who cared about me and how I was doing,” she said. “Great girls, great coaches, they all helped me out a lot.”

Howell coach Brady Demling is close to the family. He gave his standout her space but was there to help if called upon.

“Their family is so strong,” Demling said. “They’re just the kind of people you like being around. Win or lose, the whole group would be smiling.”

Duggan never missed a beat attending club practices and matches as though nothing had happened. She charged into the high school season with her usual high level of intensity almost as though she would be playing for her stepfather.

“Soccer has always been important to me and I wanted to make sure I stayed focused,” Duggan said. “The two hours I’m out there makes me feel good.”

Duggan, who will continue her soccer career at the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville, has seven goals and five assists. She plays a myriad of roles. Duggan can push up and become an offensive threat. She also has the ability to be a force on defense.