Duggan powers through grief to help Francis Howell reach sectional round

Francis Howell senior midfielder Maggie Duggan always got a kick out of the short post-match conversations she had with her stepfather, Paul Rompel.
“He didn’t know much about soccer, but he always told me that I did really well — even if I didn’t,” Duggan said. “It was nice. No matter what, it made me feel good.”
Duggan carries those special moments in her heart.
Rompel died Feb. 20 from septic shock with Duggan and the rest of the family by his side.
His passing left a big void in Duggan’s life, but it also serves as motivation. Rompel will be on Duggan's mind when the Vikings (18-2) face Incarnate Word (6-12-2) in a Class 4 sectional at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Bel-Nor.
The 5-foot-2 Duggan has used the sport she loves to get past the tragedy.
“She has a great support system,” said her mother, Barbara. “And it’s all because of soccer.”
At first, Duggan didn’t want to talk about Rompel’s death with anyone. But her teammates at Howell and her club team jumped at the chance to help.
From sending meals, to sympathy cards, to offering rides and words of encouragement, Duggan’s friends were quick to provide assistance. Those acts of kindness helped Duggan process her grief.
“Even if they didn’t outright say 'I hope you’re OK' — which a lot of them did — it helped me to be surrounded by people who cared about me and how I was doing,” she said. “Great girls, great coaches, they all helped me out a lot.”
Howell coach Brady Demling is close to the family. He gave his standout her space but was there to help if called upon.
“Their family is so strong,” Demling said. “They’re just the kind of people you like being around. Win or lose, the whole group would be smiling.”
Duggan never missed a beat attending club practices and matches as though nothing had happened. She charged into the high school season with her usual high level of intensity almost as though she would be playing for her stepfather.
“Soccer has always been important to me and I wanted to make sure I stayed focused,” Duggan said. “The two hours I’m out there makes me feel good.”
Duggan, who will continue her soccer career at the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville, has seven goals and five assists. She plays a myriad of roles. Duggan can push up and become an offensive threat. She also has the ability to be a force on defense.
In Howell’s biggest win of the season — a 4-2 triumph over Lafayette on May 13 — Duggan and two other players helped slow down Lancers scoring machine Rylee Howard, who has 41 goals.
Duggan considered it her best performance of the season.
“I like to think I have the ability to do a lot of things out there," she said.
Duggan broke into the starting lineup midway through her sophomore season in 2019 and became a shut-down midfielder as the Vikings reached the quarterfinal round before losing to Francis Howell Central.
This season, Duggan and the Vikings are geared up for another run. Should they get by Incarnate Word, which they beat 8-0 on April 27, they would likely face powerhouse St. Dominic, which has won three state titles since 2012.
And Duggan will carry those words of encouragement from Rompel in her head every step of the way.
“This is not something you forget,” she said. “You just deal with it the best you can — and that’s what I’m doing.”