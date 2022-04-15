Early goal by Kundert, strong defensive effort lift Seckman past CIvic Memorial

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — The Seckman girls soccer team conquered gusting winds and the Civic Memorial Eagles on Friday.

Sophomore forward Elizabeth Kundert had a first-half goal and junior midfielder Briana Maytas provided insurance with a second-half tally as the Jaguars blanked the Eagles 2-0 in the Parkway College Showcase at Lou Fusz Soccer Park.

Kundert was a threat from the right wing throughout the game, getting around defenders to uncork shots or setting up teammates for opportunities.

“We built up from the back,” Kundert said, crediting sophomore midfielder Ellie Fiala for the pass that set up her goal from the right side of the box in the fifth minute. “It’s good to get on top first. We always look to score more, but it’s good to be on top first. My strength is definitely speed down the lines, so getting the ball to the middle is important. We have weapons all around the field.”

Kundert also is a cross-country runner, so her speed, ongoing desire to add more and her touch make for a dangerous player on the pitch.

“She works hard on the defensive phase of the game and she works hard offensively,” Seckman coach Tim Bookstaver said. “Sometimes, we put a ball out there when she’s not there, and she’ll track it down. She’s got that cross-country background. She’s working on her speed all year long, so when she comes out here, she’s a monster.

“She’s just a sophomore, so we’re looking forward to what’s going to be happening the next two years with her.”

Civic Memorial coach Eric Zyung said Kundert was “very talented.”

“She was all over it,” he said. “She sees the field well and she’s a skilled player. She did a real good job to set up a lot of their nice plays to get people open.

“I thought we were a little disorganized. That’s a credit to Seckman. They did a great job of spacing and moving without the ball. We got into ball-chasing early, and when they got that early goal, the momentum shifted to them. We were fighting uphill. That’s a quality team.”

Seckman (6-2) also turned in a stubborn defensive performance. Led by senior center back Payton Montana and freshman goalie Caleigh Meeks, the Jaguars subdued a potent Civic Memorial attack that includes sophomore forward Abrianna Garrett, who is among the area leaders in goals with 22.

Garrett was in the middle of the Eagles’ chances, the majority of them coming in the second half. But they were all for naught as Civic Memorial fell to 7-6.

“Abrianna is relentless and direct,” Zyung said. “She’s scored 22 goals, but she’s also one of the more unselfish players on our team. Sometimes we’ve got to tell her, ‘Go to the goal,’ because she can finish. She puts some pressure on you.

“(Freshman) Avery Huddleston is coming into her own, but we have to find a couple of others to put the ball in the back of the net. We’re building for now, but we’re also building for the future.”

The wind blew across the field, from south to north. Any ball flighted into the gusts was quickly knocked down, and even ground-ball passes to the north gained speed and drifted out of bounds more rapidly than normal on the artificial turf.

Kundert’s goal was the only scoring until early in the second half, when Maytas hit a low shot from the left side of the box that went through the hands of Civic Memorial senior keeper Kaylyn Aiello in the 47th minute.

Aiello also made sensational saves on Kundert in the 11th minute and the 20th minute to keep the Eagles’ deficit 1-0.

Bookstaver said Aiello was impressive in defeat.

“I feel bad for their goalie,” he said, referring to the shot that got through Aiello. “In the first half, we were down there a few times and she made some nice stops. She came out on Andrea Karagiannis once and forced her into a bad shot. She played really well. I told her after the game, ‘You played so well. You can’t let that bother you.’

“You take it. It’s one of those goals that sometimes happens. It gave us a little cushion and we didn’t have to worry about 23 (Garrett) quite as much. The whole game, I was impressed by her. She was everywhere on the field.”

Montana suffered an injury to her right thumb in the second half and was in extreme discomfort. She left the bench to visit the trainer with a teammate, but was able to return to the game with the thumb wrapped.

“She might have done something to a ligament,” Bookstaver said. “It’s not broken, but they taped it up and was able to go back in. She’s tough.”