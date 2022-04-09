Early goal holds up as Triad nips O'Fallon in battle of defending state champions

TROY, Ill. — Defending state champions Triad and O’Fallon didn’t disappoint Saturday.

Triad junior Laney Harshany scored in the fourth minute and the Knights registered a stellar defensive performance as they squeezed out a 1-0 victory over the Panthers in a nonconference girls soccer game.

“It’s huge,” Harshany said of the victory. “We’re both state champions and it’s a game everybody was looking forward to. They’re a great team. They gave us a battle, but we fought through. It was a good game.”

Triad (9-0), the reigning state champion in Class 2A, extended its winning streak to 33 games, dating back to March 16, 2021. The Knights have not lost since May 31, 2019, a 3-1 decision against Lisle Benet Academy in the Class 2A state tournament semifinals — a span of 35 games. The 2020 season was lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.

O’Fallon (8-1), which won the Class 3A crown last season, owned a 17-game winning streak entering the showdown with Triad. The defeat was the Panthers’ first since May 21, 2021 — a 2-0 outcome against Triad. Their most recent loss against a team other than Triad came 2-1 to Edwardsville on April 15, 2021.

“It was what we billed it as,” Knights coach Matt Bettlach said of the game. “It was a great day to be at a game, and that’s what we told our girls before the game: ‘This is fun. You’re going to be nervous, but don’t let the nervousness take over. This is what you’re here for. Just have fun and enjoy the moment.’”

The Knights appeared to respond to Bettlach’s free advice, as Harshany raced onto a free kick from the wing by senior Kinlee Lippert and converted on a header in front of the right post to give Triad an early advantage.

“We practice that kind of play all the time,” Harshany said. “We’ve been struggling to put the ball away on free kicks and corner kicks, but we finally got it. Once I saw the ball miss the girl’s head in front of me, was like, ‘Oh, I’m getting this. I’ve got to get this,’ and it went in.

“I was very glad we scored early. Once we put that goal in, we said, ‘Hey, we’ve got to do this. We’re keeping the lead.’ Our defense did a phenomenal job.”

Led by junior Jackie Barkus, the Knights’ defense throttled O’Fallon’s offensive leader, senior Avery Christopher, who has 16 goals. Christopher received limited looks at the goal as Triad shadowed her every move.

“We talked about (defending Christopher) extensively (Friday) at practice and we talked about it in pregame,” Bettlach said. “I thought Jackie Barkus did a great job. That girl (Christopher) is one of the best players in the area. She’s so dynamic and fast. And, man, she can hit a ball. It was a total team effort in the back.”

O’Fallon coach Justin Judiscak knew there would be little to no space for Christopher to maneuver.

“Matt coached his girls up well to know that Avery needs to probably have multiple girls giving her attention, and any time she’s on the ball, double-teaming her,” Judiscak said. “They did a great job of that. That’s something we pride ourselves in — double-teaming a dangerous player. They did that a lot. The ball would come into Avery and there would be a second girl coming in immediately to get the ball off her foot.”

Triad has surrendered just two goals this season after permitting only three last year, so Judiscak knew the Panthers’ challenge became even greater once Harshany converted.

“Against a team like this, giving up an early goal is an uphill battle because they defend so well,” Judiscak said. “They’re so aggressive defensively that it’s going to be hard. We’re going to have to earn that goal to get back in the game. It was tough to find our way back.”

Senior Anna Chor and sophomore Rebecca Koenig, O’Fallon’s second-leading goal-scorer with 12, had first-half chances that went awry. Chor had another opportunity in the 75th minute when her flick from deep in the box forced Knights senior goalie Reagan Chigas to make a fast save near the right post.

O’Fallon maintained the pressure and nearly tied it in the 77th minute. Christopher sent a cross to freshman Addison Baldus, who ripped a long shot that caromed off the football crossbar.

Judiscak was eager to see video of Harshany’s goal.

“It looked like they had a free runner, and maybe we didn’t get somebody to knock her off her run or take her out of her path to the goal,” he said. “From where I was on the bench, it looked like (Harshany) had a free run into the box, and the ball in was right to her head. She did a good job finishing.”

The Panthers were without senior center back Mackenzie James, who was on a college visit. Judiscak said O’Fallon missed her presence and leadership.

“I don’t want to make excuses or anything. That’s certainly not what we’re about,” he said. “But Mackenzie is our glue back there. Not only is she a confident, skillful player, she’s really the heartbeat of the team in so many ways. The girls trust her and have so much respect for her.”

