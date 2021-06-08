Early goals spark O'Fallon past Edwardsville in Class 3A sectional semifinal

Mister scored from the left side of the box in the sixth minute on a cross from Kylie McMinn. Nieroda found Ori for the final tally.

Edwardsville coach Abby Federmann was disappointed with the results but not her team's effort. The Tigers posed a bit of a threat on Miracle's goal, although they had few opportunities after it.

"I was pleased with the way we were able to hang with them the rest of the half," Federmann said. "Those two goals happened early. We stopped them for 25 minutes in the second half. We were able to come back and get my superstar, Brynn Miracle, a goal, which was great. I think she'll look back on that and be happy even though we got the loss.

"The second time we saw (O'Fallon), we got scored on early and it defeated us. I didn't see that today, so I'm quite proud of the way they were able to rise up. We played better than we did last time, and that's all I could hope for if we're not going to win."

Judiscak, a 2000 graduate of O'Fallon, hopes the Panthers can extend their season at least one more game Friday.