Early goals spark O'Fallon past Edwardsville in Class 3A sectional semifinal

O'FALLON, Ill. — A fast start against Edwardsville once again made all the difference for the O'Fallon High girls soccer team.
Seniors Josie Nieroda and Aubrey Mister each scored goals in the first six minutes Tuesday as the Panthers outscored Edwardsville 3-1 in the semifinals of the Class 3A Normal Sectional.
In its previous meeting against the Tigers on May 13, host O'Fallon scored three first-half goals en route to a 4-0 victory.
"We always have a mindset of the first five, first 10 (minutes) of really pressing them," Nieroda said. "That's what's going to make or break the game. ... Pressing them and wearing them out in the first 10 really gets in their heads. It makes it easier for us."
O'Fallon (16-2) will play at Normal Community (22-1-1) for the sectional championship at 6 p.m. Friday. Normal Community blanked Minooka 2-0 in the other semifinal match Tuesday.
The Panthers haven't made a trip to the state tournament since 1995, when they lost 2-1 to Naperville Central in the quarterfinals. Naperville Central finished in second place that season.
"It's exciting. It's crazy," Nieroda said. "We all have confidence and we're excited to go into this next game. I think our season has motivated us. We know our game. Some of these teams up north might be a little more challenging, but I think we like a challenging game. This was a nice way to go out on our field."
Senior Olivia Ori scored the Panthers' final goal, assisted by Nieroda, boosting O'Fallon's lead to 3-0 in the 46th minute. Senior Brynn Miracle tallied Edwardsville's goal in the 56th minute off a corner kick by sophomore Olivia Baca, but the Panthers subdued the Tigers (11-4) for the remainder of the game.
Much of the first half and part of the second half was played in rain, but the storm had passed by the time the final buzzer sounded.
O'Fallon coach Justin Judiscak said the early goals by Nieroda and Mister were "difference-makers." Mister's goal was her 25th this season.
"There was a lot at stake here," Judiscak said. "For us to get a couple of early goals really relaxed the girls a little bit and let them get into a groove. That was big."
Nieroda's goal in the fifth minute came after she beat Edwardsville senior defender Lauren Gander on the right side and dribbled into the box. Nieroda was hardly opposed as she scored inside the far post.
"My first touch put me in a good position," Nieroda said. "Once I bodied (Gander) and got around her, it was just important to stay focused and not let my hips get around me — and just make sure I finish that shot looking in the low corners and not shank it out wide.
"That was important. It motivated us a lot. And then Aubrey getting that second one right after it, that gave us a lot of energy and motive to finish out the rest of the game."
Mister scored from the left side of the box in the sixth minute on a cross from Kylie McMinn. Nieroda found Ori for the final tally.
Edwardsville coach Abby Federmann was disappointed with the results but not her team's effort. The Tigers posed a bit of a threat on Miracle's goal, although they had few opportunities after it.
"I was pleased with the way we were able to hang with them the rest of the half," Federmann said. "Those two goals happened early. We stopped them for 25 minutes in the second half. We were able to come back and get my superstar, Brynn Miracle, a goal, which was great. I think she'll look back on that and be happy even though we got the loss.
"The second time we saw (O'Fallon), we got scored on early and it defeated us. I didn't see that today, so I'm quite proud of the way they were able to rise up. We played better than we did last time, and that's all I could hope for if we're not going to win."
Judiscak, a 2000 graduate of O'Fallon, hopes the Panthers can extend their season at least one more game Friday.
"This team has such a combination of the different things you'll need — speed, intelligence and physicality," he said. "It's such a deep team. Across the board, every girl is willing to do the work it takes. It's such a unique team. Certainly, we have a chance to move on."