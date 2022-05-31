Edwardsville’s run ends in Class 3A super-sectional loss to Metea Valley

NORMAL — Metea Valley’s backbone has been stout defense intertwined with speed and rockets all spring.

The Edwardsville High girls soccer team knew it had to break through — somehow, someway.

Easier said than done.

Metea Valley blitzed Edwardsville with waves of speed and launched a pair of rocket-like goals in a 2-0 victory Tuesday in the Class 3A Normal Community West Super-Sectional at Normal West High.

“That’s what they do. They’re quick on the transition, they’re looking for those great shots,” fifth-year Tigers coach Abby Federmann said.

The No. 4 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-school rankings, Edwardsville (15-9) made its first super-sectional appearance since 2004 when there were only two classes for girls soccer.

And the Tigers were feeding off late-season buzz. They entered Tuesday’s contest with a seven-match winning streak and outscored opponents 21-5 over that span.

Yet Edwardsville couldn’t find the back of the net, despite a dozen chances in the first half.

The Tigers grabbed hold of momentum early. Junior Olivia Baca, who scored a team-high 25 goals entering Tuesday’s tilt, had a few golden chances in the opening minutes. She weaved through Metea Valley’s back line on a partial breakaway, but her shot whistled over the crossbar from 15 yards out in the second minute. Three minutes later, Baca’s 18-yard blast zoomed outside of the far post. She had yet another chance in the 17th, but her attempt rolled three feet wide of the right post.

“I really thought that she was going to get one,” Abby Federmann said. “That’s soccer for you. Sometimes you can have the best plays, the best game and it just doesn’t get in the net. Had we scored that first goal early on, the whole tone of the game would’ve changed.”

Metea Valley (20-2-1) opened the scoring moments later — against the wind.

Speedy forward Tyra King dashed down the right side of the pitch, ran onto a cross from midfielder Leanne Barrett and ripped a shot under the crossbar for a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute.

“They got it open on the wind. They got a through ball and we just couldn’t get back fast enough,” Edwardsville senior goalkeeper Kaitlyn Naney said. “And it was a breakaway, and I just couldn’t get back fast enough. I came out and I just wasn’t quick enough to it.

“We missed some opportunities that maybe on another day we get. It sucks, but we all tried 100% of the game, and that’s all we can ask for.”

Naney, who entered the contest with 14 wins, including eight shutouts, faced four shots on the night.

The Mustangs doubled their lead 10 minutes later.

Sophomore forward Lucy Burk broke free down the left side, quickly cut across the pitch to her right, dribbled around two Edwardsville defenders and bent a shot into the upper-right corner of the net for a 2-0 lead in the 35th minute.

“They gave us a lot to deal with early on, and that was hard,” Metea Valley coach Chris Whaley said. “They deserved to probably get on the board, to be honest with you. But we made some adjustments, like we’ve been making all year long, and we eventually started to get control of the game.

“I’ve seen Lucy do that over and over again in practice and anywhere you can imagine.”

Metea Valley carried a 2-0 lead into halftime and ramped up the pressure in all three zones in the second half.

The strategy frustrated the Tigers, who let their emotions get the best of them at times. Edwardsville was called for five fouls inside the first 15 minutes of the second half. Senior Payton Federmann received a yellow card in the 38th minute following a foul called on the Tigers.

“We were so focused on trying to shut them down that we were almost playing some false defense, where it wasn’t really positive for us,” Abby Federmann said. “It’s heartbreaking because I don’t know that necessarily if Metea Valley is that much better than us. Obviously, they deserved the win, but I could see us competing and it was a little bit more of a competition than 2-0 shows.”

