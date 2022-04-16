Eimer helps Northwest Cedar Hill to fourth successive victory

Northwest Cedar Hill goalie Grace Eimer comes out to field a bouncing ball during a girls soccer game against St. Charles in the Parkway College Showcase on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hill goalie Grace Eimer comes out to field a long shot during a girls soccer game against St. Charles in the Parkway College Showcase on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hill's Grace Lauman (front) and St. Charles' Kiley Finnegan collide as they battle for the ball during a girls soccer game in the Parkway College Showcase on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Charles' Kiley Finnegan (left) and Northwest Cedar Hill's Ashley Boyer battle for the ball during a girls soccer game in the Parkway College Showcase on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Charles' Sally Werth takes a throw in during a girls soccer game against Northwest Cedar Hill in the Parkway College Showcase on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Charles' Sally Werth (left) clears the ball pst Northwest Cedar Hill's Madison Fieser during a girls soccer game in the Parkway College Showcase on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Charles' Hayley Newtown (left) and Northwest Cedar Hill's Abby Smith (11) and Amelia Lawrence all miss connections on a head ball during a girls soccer game in the Parkway College Showcase on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Charles' Sally Werth (left) and Hayley Newtown (right) collide with Northwest Cedar Hill's Abby Smith as they try to play the ball during a girls soccer game in the Parkway College Showcase on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Charles' Sally Werth (left) and Hayley Newtown (right) and Northwest Cedar Hill's Abby Smith converge on the ball during a girls soccer game in the Parkway College Showcase on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
st. Charles' Cassidy Head (23) heads the ball in a crowd of players during a girls soccer game against Northwest Cedar Hill during a girls soccer game in the Parkway College Showcase on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Charles' Grace Skeen (left) kicks the ball past Northwest Cedar Hill's Samantha Cray during a girls soccer game in the Parkway College Showcase on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hill's Samantha Cray (22) blocks a pass by St. Charles' Grace Skeen during a girls soccer game in the Parkway College Showcase on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Charles' Quinn Orrick (right) kicks the ball past Northwest Cedar Hill's Haley Parker during a girls soccer game in the Parkway College Showcase on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hill's Abby Smith (11) and St. Charles' Grace Skeen both miss connections on a head ball during a girls soccer game in the Parkway College Showcase on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hill's Haley Parker (left) and St. Charles' Haley Moore (center) collide as they try to head the ball. Joining the play is Northwest's Elliana Seiter (15) during a girls soccer game in the Parkway College Showcase on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hill's Amelia Lawrence (13) braces for a collision with St. Charles' Quinn Orrick as the two try to play the ball during a girls soccer game in the Parkway College Showcase on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Charles' Haley Moore (left) and Northwest Cedar Hill's Haley Parker vie for a 50-50 ball during a girls soccer game in the Parkway College Showcase on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Charles' Quinn Orrick (left) kicks the ball past Northwest Cedar Hill's Haley Parker during a girls soccer game in the Parkway College Showcase on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Charles' Olivia Lewis takes a free kicks during a girls soccer game against Northwest Cedar Hill in the Parkway College Showcase on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Charles' Sally Werth (7) tries to dribble past Northwest Cedar Hill's Abby Rauscher during a girls soccer game in the Parkway College Showcase on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Grace Eimer began the soccer season the same way she had started many others.
The Northwest Cedar Hill senior was to be a fixture on the back line. A shut down defender, Eimer hoped to sharpen her game before heading off to Jefferson College.
That plan never fully materialized.
Due to a defection, Eimer was asked to become a goaltender just five matches into the campaign.
"She's a great all-around athlete," Northwest coach Dave Willis said. "I figured if anyone could, she'd be able to do it."
Willis figured correctly.
Eimer turned in one of her strong performances in goal Saturday, recording a clean sheet to help the Lions to a 2-0 win over St. Charles in the 21st Parkway College Showcase at Lou Fusz Soccer Complex.
The new netminder made nine saves including six in the first half when the Pirates dominated play and time of possession.
"At first, it was scary," Eimer said. "I questioned myself and whether I had the ability or would be good enough. But, I'd never say no. I figured (Willis) knew what he was doing."
Eimer, in her fifth match as a keeper, recorded three huge first half saves before senior midfielder Haley Parker pounced on a ball in the box for her third goal of the season in the 34th minute. Junior Evelyn Bueter converted on a penalty kick with just over five minutes remaining to give the Lions (7-4) their fourth successive victory.
St. Charles, which finished second in Class 2 last season, peppered Eimer with one shot after another during the first 30 minutes of the contest. The Pirates had eight corner kicks during that span.
"In the game, I make quick decisions and I don't think about anything," Eimer said. "That makes it easier."
Parker, like Eimer, had reservations about the new keeper.
"I was scared, too," Parker said. "I was like, "oh, no.' But she's doing really (well). I'm so proud of her."
Eimer, who also is a basketball standout, has allowed just four goals in 360 minutes. She has a 4-1 record and realizes she likely will handle the job the rest of the season.
"I'm just learning and trying to get better," Eimer said. "Every time I pick up something new out there."
The Lions turned in one of the finest efforts of the season on Saturday against the Pirates (7-3-1), who have high hopes for a repeat berth in the state tournament.
"I've got a team full of high-character kids," Willis said. "My girls are tough and they defended pretty well. And that's got to be the recipe for us to beat good teams. We have to defend and make the most of our opportunities. And that's what we did today."
Senior defender Grace Lauman held down the back line and made life easier for Eimer.
Parker converted off a free kick from 30 yards out by Lauman. The ball bounced around in the box and went to Abby Smith, who poked it to a wide-open Parker.
"Normally when we get free kicks, I usually stay back," Parker said. "But this time, (Wills) told me to get in. The rebound was right there."
St. Charles had numerous opportunities, but failed to convert. Sally Werth and Cassidy Head came close, but couldn't solve Eimer.
"That's how the game works sometimes," St. Charles coach Rodney Orrick said.
The Pirates had gone eight matches without surrendering a goal before Parker's tally.
"I got a pretty heroic effort from my crew tonight," Willis said.
