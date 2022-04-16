Eimer helps Northwest Cedar Hill to fourth successive victory

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Grace Eimer began the soccer season the same way she had started many others.

The Northwest Cedar Hill senior was to be a fixture on the back line. A shut down defender, Eimer hoped to sharpen her game before heading off to Jefferson College.

That plan never fully materialized.

Due to a defection, Eimer was asked to become a goaltender just five matches into the campaign.

"She's a great all-around athlete," Northwest coach Dave Willis said. "I figured if anyone could, she'd be able to do it."

Willis figured correctly.

Eimer turned in one of her strong performances in goal Saturday, recording a clean sheet to help the Lions to a 2-0 win over St. Charles in the 21st Parkway College Showcase at Lou Fusz Soccer Complex.

The new netminder made nine saves including six in the first half when the Pirates dominated play and time of possession.

"At first, it was scary," Eimer said. "I questioned myself and whether I had the ability or would be good enough. But, I'd never say no. I figured (Willis) knew what he was doing."

Eimer, in her fifth match as a keeper, recorded three huge first half saves before senior midfielder Haley Parker pounced on a ball in the box for her third goal of the season in the 34th minute. Junior Evelyn Bueter converted on a penalty kick with just over five minutes remaining to give the Lions (7-4) their fourth successive victory.

St. Charles, which finished second in Class 2 last season, peppered Eimer with one shot after another during the first 30 minutes of the contest. The Pirates had eight corner kicks during that span.

"In the game, I make quick decisions and I don't think about anything," Eimer said. "That makes it easier."

Parker, like Eimer, had reservations about the new keeper.

"I was scared, too," Parker said. "I was like, "oh, no.' But she's doing really (well). I'm so proud of her."

Eimer, who also is a basketball standout, has allowed just four goals in 360 minutes. She has a 4-1 record and realizes she likely will handle the job the rest of the season.

"I'm just learning and trying to get better," Eimer said. "Every time I pick up something new out there."

The Lions turned in one of the finest efforts of the season on Saturday against the Pirates (7-3-1), who have high hopes for a repeat berth in the state tournament.

"I've got a team full of high-character kids," Willis said. "My girls are tough and they defended pretty well. And that's got to be the recipe for us to beat good teams. We have to defend and make the most of our opportunities. And that's what we did today."

Senior defender Grace Lauman held down the back line and made life easier for Eimer.

Parker converted off a free kick from 30 yards out by Lauman. The ball bounced around in the box and went to Abby Smith, who poked it to a wide-open Parker.

"Normally when we get free kicks, I usually stay back," Parker said. "But this time, (Wills) told me to get in. The rebound was right there."

St. Charles had numerous opportunities, but failed to convert. Sally Werth and Cassidy Head came close, but couldn't solve Eimer.

"That's how the game works sometimes," St. Charles coach Rodney Orrick said.

The Pirates had gone eight matches without surrendering a goal before Parker's tally.

"I got a pretty heroic effort from my crew tonight," Willis said.

