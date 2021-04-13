Eureka finds the right mojo in win over Summit

Eureka bolted out to a 2-0 lead on goals by freshman Blaine Schutte and Lauer. Zimmer and her rugged back line did the rest in holding off a late charge by the Falcons (2-5-1, 0-2).

"I'm not impressed," Schneider said. "We had some letdowns. But we'll get better."

For now, Eureka players are happy with their current form. They have outscored their opponents 9-3 during the five-game run with three shutouts.

Zimmer almost recorded a fourth clean sheet. Summit senior Mikayla Wallach scored with 5 minutes and 40 seconds remaining to bring her team to within striking distance.

Lauer agreed with Schneider's assessment prior to Tuesday's contest.

"Before tonight we were winning, but they weren't pretty wins," the speedy forward said. "We were disconnected."

Schutte felt her team made some strides with the triumph.

"We've been a little off lately — but this was one of our best (efforts)," Schutte said. "We were connecting with our passes. Everything was better than it had been."

Schutte got the ball rolling by popping in a shot over the head of netminder Haley Glenn just 6:58 into the contest.