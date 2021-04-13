Eureka finds the right mojo in win over Summit

EUREKA — Gary Schneider wasn't in the mood to celebrate Tuesday night.
The Eureka High coach found plenty of holes in the Wildcats' hard-fought 2-1 win over Summit in a Suburban Conference Yellow Pool girls soccer game.
But his players were more than pleased with the gritty performance.
"He's always a little harsh on us," sophomore goalie Kendall Zimmer said.
With good reason, said Wildcats sophomore forward Payton Lauer.
"Him telling us what we did wrong helps us in the end," Lauer added.
Lauer scored in the 43rd minute and Zimmer made a trio of impressive saves in a battle between traditional state powers.
The teams have combined for seven final four appearances over the last eight seasons, with Eureka winning state titles in 2017 and 2013 and Summit taking home a crown in 2018.
Both of the tradition-rich schools have final four aspirations this time around as well.
Schneider isn't about to pat his players on the back just yet, even though the Wildcats (5-1 overall, 3-0 conference) stretched their winning streak to five matches.
"We're trying to find a way to play 80 minutes of intense soccer," Schneider said. "We just haven't gotten there yet."
Eureka bolted out to a 2-0 lead on goals by freshman Blaine Schutte and Lauer. Zimmer and her rugged back line did the rest in holding off a late charge by the Falcons (2-5-1, 0-2).
"I'm not impressed," Schneider said. "We had some letdowns. But we'll get better."
For now, Eureka players are happy with their current form. They have outscored their opponents 9-3 during the five-game run with three shutouts.
Zimmer almost recorded a fourth clean sheet. Summit senior Mikayla Wallach scored with 5 minutes and 40 seconds remaining to bring her team to within striking distance.
Lauer agreed with Schneider's assessment prior to Tuesday's contest.
"Before tonight we were winning, but they weren't pretty wins," the speedy forward said. "We were disconnected."
Schutte felt her team made some strides with the triumph.
"We've been a little off lately — but this was one of our best (efforts)," Schutte said. "We were connecting with our passes. Everything was better than it had been."
Schutte got the ball rolling by popping in a shot over the head of netminder Haley Glenn just 6:58 into the contest.
"I was at an angle and went back post on her and it just went in," Schutte said of her team-best third goal of the season.
Lauer doubled the margin with a nifty effort early in the second half. She outfought a defender for a loose ball along the left wing and scooped a shot over Glenn, who left her line to challenge the play.
Summit displayed plenty of offensive flair at times but simply couldn't solve Zimmer, who alternates starts with junior Brianna Ludwig. Wallach broke in along the right wing and scored her third goal of the season.
Still Schneider was not overjoyed.
"It's April," he said. "There's plenty of time to fix things and get where we want to be."
Summit lost to St. Dominic in the Class 3 state championship in 2019 — the last time soccer was played. The Falcons have struggled early on against a rugged schedule.
"We found our stride by simplifying our game tonight, but it was a little too late," Summit coach Eric Hill said. "One of our toughest challenges is keeping our morale high. This schedule will make us battle tested and it'll give the girls a chance to learn about themselves."