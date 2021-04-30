Eureka uses lockdown defense to claim Blue Cat Cup with win over Union

UNION — Eureka High junior midfielder Emma Wickman knew she would eventually find the back of the net.

That initial tally came at the perfect time Friday night.

Wickman scored her first goal of the season in the fourth minute to lead Eureka to a 2-0 win over Union in the championship match of the 5th annual Blue Cat Cup in Franklin County.

Eureka (10-1) won its 10th in a row following a 2-1 loss to Cor Jesu in its season opener March 27.

Wickman moved into the starting lineup in the Wildcats' last game against Washington. She made the most of her second start.

"It's just taken a little time to work my way up and prove myself," Wickman said. "I've put the work in and I think I've proven I can handle the responsibility."

Wickman, who saw plenty of action off the bench in the first eight matches, pounced on a loose ball in the box and flicked it past keeper Sydney Ransom to set an early tone.

"I just popped out at the top of the box and I was just there in the right place," Wickman said.

Wickman's goal gave Eureka a shot of momentum that it held throughout the match.