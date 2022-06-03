Explosive second half helps MICDS defeat Pleasant Hill in Class 2 semifinal

FENTON — MICDS girls soccer coach Jack Fischer calls goalkeeper Parker Scheele “the rock” of the team.

And after a dominant first half which included seven corner kick opportunities, the Rams needed the strength of Scheele to prevent a disaster in the final seconds of the first half.

A long ball played over the Rams’ defense and a quickly approaching Pleasant Hill attacker forced the MICDS junior to make a split-second decision as the final seconds of the opening stanza ticked away.

“I always say, you’ve got to be aggressive. If you’re not aggressive, a mistake can happen, so I knew coming off my line was the right decision,” Scheele said.

Scheele darted out to the top of the penalty area to corral the ball in the nick of time, and her hustle play provided the momentum for an offensive explosion by the Rams in the second half as MICDS defeated Pleasant Hill 3-0 in a Class 2 semifinal Friday at Soccer Park in Fenton.

MICDS (15-6), which advanced to the first girls soccer state championship game in school history, will face Orchard Farm (20-5-1) for the Class 2 title at 4 p.m. Saturday at Soccer Park.

The Rams began to apply offensive pressure immediately, earning a pair of corner kicks in the opening three minutes of the game. Junior Madolyn Mackin delivered a soft pass that sophomore Sophie Donnelly pushed inches wide, and a blast from junior Kathryn Slone was smothered by Pleasant Hall sophomore goalie Campbell Gregory to prevent the early MICDS blitz from producing a goal.

“We started the first half on fire and could have easily scored one or two goals in the first five minutes,” Fischer said. “We put three things on the board in terms of areas of focus and No. 1 was starting the game. The first five minutes helped us gain momentum.”

That momentum generated seven corner kick opportunities in the first half alone, but MICDS could not cash in with a goal. And in a half in which the Rams dominated possession time, it was Pleasant Hill freshman Alexis Brotherton that almost took all the good feelings into the Chicks huddle when she raced ahead of the MICDS defense towards a possible breakaway.

But Scheele’s aggressive gamble paid off.

“That (play) was huge. It would have been a little demoralizing to give one up there after a dominant half, but she is so reliable and she made a big save,” Fischer said.

MICDS emerged from halftime with the same energy as it started the game, and this time it resulted in goals.

A nifty pass by Rhea Patnana found the feet of Mackin near the penalty spot. Mackin turned and placed a low shot into the corner of the net to open the scoring just 1 minute 16 seconds into the second half.

“We all knew we had those chances in the first half, and we just had to execute,” Mackin said. “I was at the penalty spot, I saw the opportunity and I took it.”

MICDS quickly earned its first corner of the second half and made no mistake. Junior Penelope Chen served a perfect ball that found the head of junior Zara Nourie to give the Rams a 2-0 lead just 2 minutes and 20 seconds into the second half.

“I saw the ball coming, saw no one was marking me, and thought, ‘This is my chance,’” Nourie said.

Scheele and the MICDS defense took it from there. Juniors Rachel Keener and Kathryn Slone bottled up the middle and continued to prevent dangerous chances from finding Scheele, who earned her 12th solo shutout.

“On this field, that ball was bouncing all over the place, so anytime (a defender) can step to the ball, step through someone, win a tackle, win a head ball, it makes my job a little bit easier,” Scheele said. "But I'm never mad about saving some shots."

In the 74th minute, senior Campbell Schultz drove a low shot that escaped the 5-foot-10 Gregory, the second ball along the ground that found the back of the net, as MICDS continued to execute its game plan to gain a 3-0 advantage.

“We talked about shooting low all week. We knew they had a very good keeper, but she’s tall. It was something we hammered into their heads this week and credit to them for executing,” Fischer said.

And as the Rams prepare for their first state title game, one thing is certain. If they need a momentum-altering save, their “rock” will be ready to deliver it.

“I was super excited about that save, last 10 seconds of the first half, and we had the second half to reset and score three goals,” Scheele said.