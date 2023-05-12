GLEN CARBON — When they met the first time, in the third game of each team’s season back on March 20, the girls’ soccer teams from Father McGivney and Mater Dei played to a 1-1 draw.

In the rematch Friday, the host Griffins rolled to a 7-0 victory and their first regional championship.

Father McGivney (12-7-2) advanced to take on Freeburg (15-3-2) in the sectional semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Columbia. In the 5 p.m. game on Tuesday at Columbia, Roxana Regional champion Althoff (15-7-3), a 6-0 winner over Roxana on Friday, will take on the Murphysboro regional champion. The Murphysboro title game, featuring Gibault (9-10-1) at Murphysboro (18-3-2), will be played Saturday morning.

Tuesday’s sectional semifinal winners will meet at Columbia at 6:30 p.m. May 19 for the sectional championship.

Less than a minute into Friday’s Father McGivney-Mater Dei rematch, the visiting Knights nearly grabbed the lead, but Griffins’ goalkeeper Katherine Empson came up with a point-blank stop to rob Avery Rahden.

“Huge stop, no question,’’ Father McGivney coach Matthew McVicar said.

“If we get one early, maybe it changes the game,’’ Mater Dei coach Lindsey Lappe said. “We just fell short of our expectations and got beat by a quality opponent.”

Not long after that, Father McGivney created its first quality chance when a corner kick to the back post found the Griffins’ Siena Strehl. Her one-timer was stopped by Knights’ goalkeeper Carissa Litteken.

About four minutes later, the home team grabbed the lead. Erin Kretzer played the ball to Brynn Hawkins, who played the ball to space for freshman Natalie Beck, who scored for the early 1-0 lead.

Mater Dei (8-10-1) responded quickly as Emma Eversgerd came up with a steal. But her shot hit the side of the net.

Beck, the top scorer for Father McGivney, added to the lead with just under 29 minutes to play in the opening half. She scored on a well-placed volley after receiving a crossing pass from Strehl. The play was started by Kretzer.

Mater Dei kept at it. Alexis Kampwerth ran onto an Elayna Jackson pass but sent her shot over the goal. A few minutes later, after Empson stopped shot from the Knight’s Amelia Beer, the rebound attempt by Mater Dei’s Addison Ringwald went wide.

The Griffins’ Beck closed out the half in style, picking up her third and fourth goals of the match. With just under eight minutes to play before halftime, she ran onto a pass from Hayden Etcheson and converted the breakaway for a 3-0 Father McGivney lead.

A couple of minutes later, after some nice passwork by Etcheson and Adelyn Speight, Beck was taken down in the penalty area. She converted the penalty kick for her fourth goal of the game and her 22nd this season.

“I think we were all a little nervous at the start, but we settled down pretty quickly,’’ Beck said. “When we’re playing well, we’re a team that connects passes, talks and really works well as a team. And that’s what you saw today out there. Honestly, I wasn’t thinking about my goals as much as I was about playing hard and doing what we needed to do to get the win.”

Beck added: “At halftime, our coaches stressed that we couldn’t let up. They talked about us playing like we were tied or even down a goal. They made sure we kept our foot on the gas.”

Father McGivney, which was 0-6-1 all time against Mater Dei entering the game, never let down. The home team added to its lead with three second-half goals. Speight made it 5-0 when her free kick from outside the penalty area deflected off the cross bar and over the goal line about 15 minutes into the second half.

Left winger Mary Harkins stretched the lead to 6-0 with about 10 minutes to play when she converted a penalty kick after being tripped up in the penalty area. Beck closed out the day’s scoring, picking up her fifth goal of the day and her 22nd of the season in the 76th minute.

Freshman Peyton Ellis played in goal for Father McGivney in the second half, sharing the shutout with Empson, a junior.

“A lot of things clicked for us today,’’ McVicar said. “It’s our first regional title and the first time we’ve beaten Mater Dei. I’m proud of the work the girls have put in all season and I’m excited to see what they can do moving forward.

“Natalie obviously had a fantastic game. She’s worked extremely hard all season to prove herself and her game’s come a long way. At halftime, we warned the girls that Mater Dei would come out like a wounded animal, and I really liked the way our girls responded. At this point, I’m excited to see how far this train can keep rolling.”

After the game, the Father McGivney players celebrated by taking a dip in the lake that sits next to their field.

“It felt great,’’ Beck said. “Very refreshing.”

Class 1A Father McGivney Regional, final: Father McGivney 7, Mater Dei 0